Consumer spending rose another 1.7% in October easily beating the consensus estimate of 1.0%.
The Commerce Department reports another surge in Retail Sales in October.
- Advance Estimates of U.S. Retail and Food Services Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for October 2021, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $638.2 billion, an increase of 1.7 percent from the previous month, and 16.3 percent above October 2020.
- Total sales for the August 2021 through October 2021 period were up 15.4 percent from the same period a year ago.
- The August 2021 to September 2021 percent change was revised from up 0.7 percent to up 0.8 percent.
- Retail trade sales were up 1.9 percent from September 2021, and up 14.8 percent above last year.
- Gasoline stations were up 46.8 percent from October 2020
- Food services and drinking places were up 29.3 percent from last year.
The month-over-month charts don't provide as good a picture as total numbers. Let's hone in on the latter.
The three pandemic cash infusions are clearly visible in the above chart, April-May 2020, January 2021, and March 2021.
This material is based upon information that Sitka Pacific Capital Management considers reliable and endeavors to keep current, Sitka Pacific Capital Management does not assure that this material is accurate, current or complete, and it should not be relied upon as such.
