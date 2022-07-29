S&P 500 did a brief intraday downswing yesterday – very fast erased. Bonds strong, market breadth further improving, FOMO almost kicking in – and then AAPL and AMZN earnings interpretation provided for a fresh upleg aftermarket. Stock prices are to stall somewhat next, but not to roll over into a new downtrend – not yet. There is time, and early next week isn‘t yet flashing even just amber. Likewise the rally in precious metals is to continue, with miners still ridiculously inexpensive. Crude oil preparing for a new upleg in the $98 area while copper isn‘t giving up just below $3.50 either. Cryptos are signalling a weak entry to today‘s regular session, that‘s all – Monday is going to be a relatively good day across the board should today not turn out peachy (it won‘t be rosy, but won‘t be a disaster either).
Today, I’m again releasing (this time very brief) analytical synopsis customarily available for premium subscribers.
Let‘s move right into the charts (all courtesy of www.stockcharts.com) – today‘s full scale article features good 6 ones.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq outlook
S&P 500 is looking good – a bit of backing and filling next wouldn‘t hurt, and the medium- term uptrend remains intact. The reactions to latest earnings, guidance and Fed, had been optimistic, and I see no reason facilitating a sharp reversal early next week.
Credit markets
HYG extended gains, quality debt instruments joined in, yet the risk-on turn is likely to get less pronounced today. It isn‘t over though, but bonds would facilitate a little consolidation in stocks next – one that didn‘t arrive yesterday, but appears knocking on the door timidly today.
Gold, silver and miners
Precious metals posture has significantly brightened up, and the months ahead are looking really good now. Inflation unpleasantly high, yields down, dollar barely up – this is a good constellation. Sensing a Fed pivot.
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.0200 as dollar loses strength
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.0200 after having dropped toward 1.0150 with the initial reaction to hot US inflation data. The risk-positive market environment makes it difficult for the dollar to preserve its strength ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2200, erases daily losses
GBP/USD made a sharp U-turn in the American session and rose toward 1.2100 following the earlier selloff that was triggered by the US inflation report. The dollar is struggling to find demand as safe-haven flows continue to dominate the financial markets.
Gold reclaims $1,760 as US yields turn south
Gold has gathered bullish momentum following a dip below $1,760 earlier in the session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day, helping XAUUSD head towards the weekend on a firm footing.
Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!