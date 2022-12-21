Considering Japan had deflation for decades, a little inflation is not a bad thing

Outlook: The data today is hardly ever a market mover--mortgage applications, existing home sales and consumer confidence.

Existing home sales are not likely to have turned the corner. Every major country in the world has a housing downturn, including the UK, Australia, and Canada, because if rate hikes following the Covid crisis and shock. The last report in the US was a drop by 5.9% to an annual rate of 4.43 million in Oct, which was the lowest since 2011. Sales have fallen for 9 straight months and yet sales prices were still creeping up (by 6.6% y/y in Oct). Experts say that when the hiking cycle is over or seen to be ending, sales will pick up again and price rises will turn to price declines. We are not so sure about the price declines.

Today the existing home sales are expected to fall to an annual pace of 4.17 million in Nov (from 4.43 million the month before). There is no joy here to feed the stock market. Still, the Conference Board consumer confidence index is expected to tick up to 101.2 in December from 100.2 one month earlier.

Not getting much attention is yesterday’s Atlanta Fed update to GDPNow for Q4--2.7% from 2.8%. This is due entirely to yesterday’s housing starts, aka real residential investment growth, down 21.5% from -21.2%.

The big news yesterday was the Bank of Japan relenting a little and raising the cap on the 10-year by 25 bp while saying the curve control policy remains in place. Analysts try to make hay out of the BoJ getting beaten by the market and the beginning of the end of an unrealistic and unsuccessful policy, but most of these stories fall flat. The truth is that curve control is still the policy and the market didn’t beat the central bank.

And while the yen did fall over the course of the global post-pandemic rate hiking jamboree, triggering intervention, a weak currency is a good thing for an exporting country, even if it lifts inflation from imports at the same time. Considering Japan had deflation for decades, a little inflation is not a bad thing. It’s hard not to see a master plan at work here.

While the world was shocked because it was a surprise, the lifting of the cap by 25 bp was not a Shock and we can’t see any global recalibration going on. To be fair, the drop in the dollar/yen (by about 3% at the height) leaves the linear regression from the Oct 21 height to today at 133.35. This is still a cheap yen. Hiking rates failed to harm the export-oriented economy. And Kuroda can retire in April without getting stuck with the crazy old geezer label. He might do more, too.

This is not, probably, why sterling is under pressure. That seems to be year-end positioning. It might be the public sector strikes reducing whatever confidence the market has in the newish government.

Now that we have changed our stance to accept the weak dollar thesis, it’s hard to resist seeing all its flaws. And we are not alone–many currencies are far choppier than they should be, including the AUD, which really wants to fall but keeps surprising by holding above 0.6600.

We expect tomorrow to be ultra-thin as traders and managers leave at noon for the 4-day holiday. Pull in your horns. We should see extra volatility and no breakouts or meaningful moves until next week.

Note to Readers: Because markets will be thin and squirrelly around Christmas, there will be no reports on Friday, Dec 22 and Monday, Dec 26, a holiday in London.

