EU mid-market update: Consensus for ECB to match Fed with 25bps hike; BOJ overnight expected to leave policy unchanged; EU earnings flood in.

Notes/Observations

- FOMC statement viewed with a dovish tilt as Powell avoided committing to future rate hikes and stressed a data-dependent approach. Risk appetite finds some fresh legs.

- Focus turns to ECB and BOJ rate decisions, where ECB are expected to hike Key Rates by 25bps while BOJ are expected to leave policy unchanged.

- EU Earnings Recap: Peak of EU season saw Q2/H1 results from Nestle, BNP Paribas, Mercedes-Benz, Repsol, Roche, Sabadell, Safran, STMicroelectronics, Air Liquide, Renault, Scheider Electric, Barclays, BT Group, Centrica, Iberdrola, ITV, Shell, TotalEnergies, Vodafone, Inchcape, Anglo American and others.

- Upcoming US earnings: AEP, AGCO, BAX, BMY, BSX, CBRE, CMS, CNX, CVE, EME, GWW, HSY, HTZ, IP, KBR, LIN, MA, MAS, MCD, NSC, RS, SPGI, TXT, XEL.

- Asia closed mixed with Hang Seng out-performing at +1.5%. EU indices are +0.3-1.5%. US futures are +0.2-1.2%. Gold +0.2%, DXY -0.3%; Commodity: Brent +0.8%, WTI +1.1%, TTF -1.8%; Crypto: BTC +0.9%, ETH +1.3%.

Asia

- Australia Q2 Export Price Index Q/Q: -8.5% v -6.7%e; Import Price Index Q/Q: -0.8% v -0.8%e.

- China Jun Industrial Profits Y/Y: -16.8% v -12.6% prior; YTD Y/Y: No est v -18.8% prior.

- Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno stated that expected BOJ to communicate closely with gov't, conduct policy appropriately to achieve inflation target stably and sustainably.

- BOJ might debate making minor tweaks to the policy upcoming decision, such as widening the allowance band set around the 10-year yield target.

Europe

- UK SMMT: UK Jun Car Production +16.2% y/y.

- Majority of UK Chancellor Hunt’s Economic Advisory Council said to believe the BOE should slow its cycle of rate increases.

Americas

- FOMC raised the Target Range by 25bps to 5.25-5.50% (as expected); Statement noted it would continue to assess additional information. Remained strongly committed to returning inflation to 2% objective. Recent indicators suggested economic activity had been expanding at a "moderate" pace compared to "modest" pace back in June.

- Fed Chair Powell post rate decision press conference stressed that Fed to take data-dependent approach on future hikes; Reiterated process of getting inflation back to 2% has a long way to go.

- Bank of Canada (BOC) Summary of Deliberations noted that was willing to raise rates again but would not overdo it. To be data-dependent going forward.

SPEAKERS/FIXED INCOME/FX/COMMODITIES/ERRATUM

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +1.07% at 470.42, FTSE +0.31% at 7,700.63, DAX +0.93% at 16,280.95, CAC-40 +1.48% at 7,423.59, IBEX-35 +0.93% at 9,689.70, FTSE MIB +1.21% at 29,330.00, SMI +1.25% at 11,323.00, S&P 500 Futures +0.60%].

Market focal points/Key themes: European indices open generally higher and advanced into the green through the early hours of trading; communication services and technology among sectors leading to the upside; lagging sectors include energy and consumer discretionary; Global Auto raises offer for Lookers; focus on ECB rate decision and US flash Q2 GDP; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include AbbVie, Mastercard, Linde, and MedioBanca.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Moncler [MNC.IT] +4.5% (earnings).

- Consumer staples: Nestle [NESN.CH] +1.5% (earnings).

- Energy: Shell [SHEL.UK] -1.5% (earnings; buyback).

- Financials: Barclays [BARC.UK] -5.5% (Q2 results).

- Healthcare: Roche [ROG.CH] +1.0% (Q2 results).

- Industrials: Volkswagen [VOW3.DE] -3.5% (earnings; cuts deliveries outlook), Mercedes-Benz [MBG.DE] +0.5% (Q2 results), Airbus [AIR.FR] -2.0% (earnings - post close), Renault [RNO.FR] -1.5% (Q2 results).

- Technology: STMicroelectronics [STM.FR] +3.5% (Q2 results), Siltronic [WAF.DE] -0.5% (H1 results).

- Materials: Anglo American [AAL.UK] +2.5% (Q2 results).

Speakers

- Turkey Central Bank (CBRT) Gov Erkan stated that inflation to rise temporarily and CBRT would continue with monetary tightening as needed. Currently in a transitional period before disinflation and would feel improvement in inflation in Q2 2024.

- Turkey Central Bank (CBRT) Quarterly Inflation Report (QIR) raised the end-2023 inflation from 22.3% to 58.0% and also raised the end-2024 inflation from 8.8%to 33.0%.

- Taiwan Central Bank (CBC) Jun Minutes saw one member note that should raise rates again if inflation returned. One member noted that rate hike might cause domestic demand to cool; Taiwan weak outlook mades rate hike unfeasible.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD was slightly softer as the FOMC statement viewed with a dovish tilt as Powell avoided committing to future rate hikes and stressed a data-dependent approach. Powell left the door open to another hike in September but market participants appeared to be unconvinced of any additional tightening this year.

- EUR/USD just above the 1.11 level ahead of the ECB rate decision. Policy divergence will be the focus as the Fed appeared to be closer to the end of the hiking cycle than its ECB and other G7 peers.

- USD/JPY just below the 140 level ahead of Friday’s BOJ rate decision. Yen firmer as speculation simmered that BOJ might debate making minor tweaks to its policy upcoming decision.

Economic data

- (FI) Finland July Consumer Confidence: -8.8 v -8.8 prior; Business Confidence: -20 v -17 prior.

- (DE) Germany Aug GFK Consumer Confidence: -24.4 v -24.8e.

- (FI) Finland May Final Trade Balance: -€0.1B v -€0.1B prelim.

- (SE) Sweden Jun Household Lending Y/Y: 1.1% v 1.5% prior.

- (NO) Norway Jun Trend Unemployment Rate: 3.4% v 3.4% prior.

- (ES) Spain Q2 Unemployment Rate: 11.6% v 13.0%e.

- (ES) Spain Jun Adjusted Retail Sales Y/Y: 6.4% v 6.0% prior; Retail Sales (unadj) Y/Y:6.8 % v 6.6% prior.

- (SE) Sweden July Consumer Confidence: 72.3 v 71.8 prior; Manufacturing Confidence: 97.1 v 101.9 prior; Economic Tendency Survey: 87.5 v 89.9 prior.

- (TW) Taiwan Jun Monitoring Indicator: 13 v 12 prior.

- (AT) Austria July Manufacturing PMI: 38.8 v 39.0 prior (12th straight contraction).

- (IT) Italy July Consumer Confidence: 106.7 v 107.3e; Manufacturing Confidence: 99.3 v 99.8e; Economic Sentiment: 109.1 v 108.2 prior.

- (IT) Italy Jun Hourly Wages M/M: 1.0% v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: 3.1% v 2.2% prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €8.5B vs. €7.25-8.5B indicated range in 5-year and 10-year BTP bonds (3 tranches).

- Sold €3.5B vs. €3.0-3.5B indicated range in 3.80% Aug 2028 BTP bonds; Avg Yield: 3.73% v 3.81% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.44x v 1.45x prior.

- Sold €1.25B vs. €1.0-1.25B indicated range in 2.50% Dec 2032 BTP; Avg Yield: 3.98% v 4.79% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.83x v 1.42x prior.

- Sold €3.75B vs. €3.25-3.75B indicated range in 4.35% Nov 2033 BTP; Avg Yield: 4.10% v 4.13% prior, bid-to-cover: 1.37x v 1.37x prior.

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold €1.25B vs. €1.0-1.25B indicated range in Oct 2028 CCTeu (floating rate Notes); Real Yield: 4.22% v 4.38% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.75x v 1.82x prior.

Looking ahead

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa Jun PPI M/M: 0.2%e v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 5.8%e v 7.3% prior.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell bonds (3 tranches).

- 06:00 (UK) July CBI Retailing Reported Sales: -9e v -9 prior; Total Distribution Reported Sales: No est v -12.0 prior.

- 06:00 (CA) Canada July CFIB Business Barometer: No est v 54.1 prior.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (UR) Ukraine Central Bank (NBU) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to cut Key Rate by 250bps to 22.50%.

- 07:30 (BR) Brazil Jun Total Outstanding Loans (BRL): 5.420Te v 5.387T prior; M/M: 0.6%e v 0.3% prior; Personal Loan Default Rate: No est v 6.3% prior.

- 08:00 (MX) Mexico Jun Unemployment Rate (unad): 3.0%e v 2.9% prior.

- 08:00 (MX) Mexico Jun Trade Balance: -$1.2Be v -$0.1B prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:15 (EU) ECB Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Key Rates by 25bps; Expected to raise Main 7-Day Refinancing Rate by 25bps to 4.25%; Expected to raise Marginal Lending Facility by 25bps to 4.50%; Expected to raise Deposit Rate by 25bps to 3.75%.

- 08:30 (US) Q2 Advance GDP Annualized Q/Q: 1.8%e v 2.0% prior; Personal Consumption: 1.3%e v 4.2% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Q2 Advance GDP Price Index: 3.0%e v 4.1% prior; Core PCE Q/Q: 4.0%e v 4.9% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Jun Preliminary Durable Goods Orders: 1.2%e v 1.8% prior; Durables (ex-transportation): 0.1%e v 0.7% prior; Capital Goods Orders (non-defense/ex-aircraft): -0.2%e v +0.7% prior; Capital Goods Shipments (non-defense/ex-aircraft): 0.1%e v 0.3% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Jun Advance Goods Trade Balance: -$91.9Be v -$91.1B prior.

- 08:30 (US) Initial Jobless Claims: 235Ke v 228K prior; Continuing Claims: 1.75Me v 1.754M prior.

- 08:30 (US) Jun Preliminary Wholesale Inventories M/M: -0.1%e v 0.0% prior; Retail Inventories M/M: No est v 0.8% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Weekly USDA Net Export Sales.

- 08:45 (EU) ECB chief Lagarde post rate decision press conference.

- 09:00 (RU) Russia Gold and Forex Reserve w/e July 21st: No est v $594.4B prior.

- 10:00 (US) Jun Pending Home Sales M/M: -0.5%e v -2.7% prior; Y/Y: No est v -20.8% prior.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories.

- 10:00 (DK) Denmark Central Bank (Nationalbanken) rate announcement.

- 11:00 (US) July Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Activity: -10e v -12 prior.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 4-Week and 8-Week Bills.

- 12:00 (CA) Canada to sell 30-year bonds.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 7-Year Notes.

- 13:00 (BR) Brazil Jun Total Formal Job Creation: +165.0Ke v +155.3K prior.

- 13:30 (BR) Brazil Jun Central Govt Budget Balance (BRL):-44.7Be v -45.0B prior.

- (AR) Argentina July Consumer Confidence: No est v 41.8 prior.

- 18:00 (NZ) New Zealand ANZ July Consumer Confidence: No est v 85.5 prior.

- 19:00 (KR) South Korea Jun Industrial Production M/M: -0.9%e v +3.2% prior; Y/Y: -5.5%e v -7.3% prior; Cyclical Leading Index: No est v 0.0 prior.

- 19:30 (JP) Japan July Tokyo CPI Y/Y: 2.9%e v 3.1% prior; CPI (ex-fresh food) Y/Y: 2.9%e v 3.2% prior; CPI (ex-fresh food/energy) Y/Y: 3.7%e v 3.8% prior.

- 20:30 (SG) Singapore Q2 Final URA Private Home Prices Q/Q: No est v -0.4% prelim.

- 21:00 (AU) Australia to sell A$700M in 4.50% Apr 2033 bonds.

- 21:30 (AU) Australia Q2 PPI Q/Q: No est v 1.0% prior; Y/Y: No est v 5.2% prior.

- 21:30 (AU) Australia Jun Retail Sales M/M: 0.0%e v 0.7% prior.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Interest Rate on Excess Reserves (IOER) and Yield Target (YCC) unchanged (no set time).

- BOJ Quarterly Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices (Staff Projections).