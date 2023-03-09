From my perspective as an economist, Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell is striking exactly the right note — for now. Appreciating that the Fed has the dual mandate to foster full employment and price stability, at this point concerns about inflation are justifiably taking precedence; and Powell’s posture reflects that proposition. Toward that end, he stated his intention to continue to reduce future upward price pressure by extending his efforts to dampen aggregate demand by tightening monetary policy and raising interest rates.
Although the Fed has a variety of tactical mechanisms at its disposal, its options are constrained to three broad policy paths: (1) tightening monetary policy when fighting inflation takes precedence, (2) easing when unemployment becomes the overriding concern, and (3) maintaining a neutral policy (i.e., neither tightening or easing) when the economy isn’t suffering from either excessive inflation or overly high unemployment.
Given our current economic circumstances, Powell’s recent testimony in front of the Congress shouldn’t have come as a surprise. He merely restated a commitment to bring inflation down to a target rate of 2 percent per annum. Given that we seem to be stubbornly hovering at an inflation rate above 5 percent per year, we still have a way to go before the Fed can take it’s foot off the breaks, particularly since the unemployment rate remains near historic lows. That’s essentially what he said.
Derivatives Litigation Services assists legal teams with litigation when derivative contracts play a role in disputed transactions. The firm offers advice and counsel on a best efforts basis but bears no responsibility for outcomes dictated by mediation or court judgments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0550 amid softer US Dollar
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 1.0550 on Thursday. The US Dollar stays on the back foot after the data from the US showed that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose to 211,000 last week, compared to the market expectation of 195,000.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.1900 after US data
GBP/USD has gathered recovery momentum and advanced above 1.1900 in the early American session on Thursday. With the data from the US revealing a bigger than expected increase in the weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the US Dollar came under renewed bearish pressure.
Gold: Recovery fades as focus shifts to the US Nonfarm Payrolls report Premium
Spot gold advanced on Thursday to trade as high as $1,835.62 a troy ounce. The bright metal benefited from easing US Dollar demand as speculative interest finished digesting the latest from the United States Federal Reserve.
Cryptocurrency exchanges reassure saftey after Silvergate bank shuts down
Cryptocurrency firms are rushing to assure the community about their condition following the collapse of struggling crypto lender Silvergate Capital.
CEO Dustin Moskovitz to buy 30 million shares, sending ASAN up 24%
Asana (ASAN) stock exploded 24% late Wednesday after founder and CEO Dustin Moskovitz said he will purchase as much as 30 million shares of the embattled project management platform during the company's fourth quarter earnings call.