From my perspective as an economist, Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell is striking exactly the right note — for now. Appreciating that the Fed has the dual mandate to foster full employment and price stability, at this point concerns about inflation are justifiably taking precedence; and Powell’s posture reflects that proposition. Toward that end, he stated his intention to continue to reduce future upward price pressure by extending his efforts to dampen aggregate demand by tightening monetary policy and raising interest rates.

Although the Fed has a variety of tactical mechanisms at its disposal, its options are constrained to three broad policy paths: (1) tightening monetary policy when fighting inflation takes precedence, (2) easing when unemployment becomes the overriding concern, and (3) maintaining a neutral policy (i.e., neither tightening or easing) when the economy isn’t suffering from either excessive inflation or overly high unemployment.

Given our current economic circumstances, Powell’s recent testimony in front of the Congress shouldn’t have come as a surprise. He merely restated a commitment to bring inflation down to a target rate of 2 percent per annum. Given that we seem to be stubbornly hovering at an inflation rate above 5 percent per year, we still have a way to go before the Fed can take it’s foot off the breaks, particularly since the unemployment rate remains near historic lows. That’s essentially what he said.

