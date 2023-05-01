Share:

Outlook: In the US, today we get the April ISM manufacturing PMI and March construction spending, with services added on Wednesday and a contraction in manufacturing widely forecast. The build-up all week will be non-farm payrolls on Friday. Then there is the Fed policy meeting that delivers the result on Wednesday and the Powell press conference, always a delight. The universal expectation is for the Fed to hike, the hike to be 25 bp, and the Fed to suggest it’s the last rate change for a while.

Elsewhere, the Reserve Bank of Australia meets tomorrow, which is overnight for us in the New York timezone, and is expected to pause. We also get the eurozone flash inflation report.

The US manufacturing PMI could get more attention than usual given Europe is mostly closed today and news is scarce. Reuters reports its “poll of economists offers a forecast of 46.7 for the ISM manufacturing index, which would mark an improvement on March's three-year low of 46.3, but it would still be the sixth straight month of contraction.

“The index hasn't spent this long below the 50 mark since the financial crisis in 2008. Employment is down, and new orders have dropped sharply, as have work backlogs, which point to a worrying collapse in demand.

“In fact, when the March number was released in early April, Deutsche Bank noted that there have only been four instances where the ISM manufacturing reading was this low without a recession in the following 12-18 months – the early 1950s, 1967, the mid-1990s and right after the 2000s recession. The bank says at this point, recession is inevitable.”

Plus we expect more talk of what the Fed watches when in comes to inflation. It’s of some interest that the Dallas Fed trimmed mean PCE is 4.7%, unchanged from Feb and higher than the official 4.6%. But the one-month annualized trimmed mean PCE inflation is 3.4% and this is what the St. Louis Fed displays. We dislike annualizing a one-month number on principle, but given the lag in inflation, maybe it's okay this time and certainly a decent excuse for the Fed to pause.

Confusion about the state of the union remains. A majority of analysts expect recession and since recessions are bad for equities, they are super-long bonds. If the economy persists in delivering some growth and the stock market weirdly persists in delivering new highs, and not just in tech names, a whole lot of analysts will be eating crow.

How can Q1 GDP come in at half the forecast, 1.1% vs. 2.2%, and the stock market rally? As we wrote last week, the excuse is “earnings.” That raises the question of whether earnings can continue to work if GDP does fall. The answer is, probably, no.

But Q2 is shaping up to be a non-negative number. The Atlanta Fed has 1.7%, which is more than Q1. Remember that Deutsche Bank analysis showing that when PMI falls below 50 and stays there, recession is “inevitable.”

An outdated Conference Board Q2 forecast (April 14, before the Q1 was reported) has a downgrade from -0.9% to -1.8.%. It had just raised its Q1 forecast to 2%. A search doesn’t yield fresh Q2 forecasts from the major names, although a materials site sees a robust rise in investment in Q2, so the recession will be put off to Q3.

These numbers, or the lack of them, signal that our forecasting capabilities are dreadful. But it was ever thus. We almost always get it wrong on growth and inflation. This time, focus is on the consumer, who is supposed to be suffering–Harley Davidson can’t find enough repo agents to get motorcycles back from non-paying customers. But stories are not data. We did see a pull-back in Feb and March consumer spending after a spending spree in January, but nobody is willing to put a number on the line for Q2.

Bottom line, we are in the dark about whether we get a recession in Q2, and if not Q2, then Q3. Or maybe Q4. Therefore, logically, we can’t speak of a Fed rate cut in Q3 or Q4 with any confidence. The Fed funds futures gang is engaging in wishful thinking.

But some in the rate-cut camp are pessimistic about the banking sector and their forecast hangs on more banking troubles to come. The idea is that the Fed, having admitted it misjudged the stress its hikes would place on the banks and its inadequate regulation of those banks, will feel so bad about bank failures that it will cut in remorse and to offer relief to the remaining banks. After all, it was the Fed’s relentless and massive tightening that caused this issue in the first place.

(Note that on the sidelines are critics of banks saying they should be nationalized or eliminated altogether as holdovers from a bygone era. Let the Fed do all the deposit-taking and checking/savings account management with electronic dollars, and create a new kind of bank that makes loans from investments from those fully cognizant of the credit risks involved. We say this may well happen someday, but not now.)

If we think the Fed will cut later this year not because of recession or abating inflation but rather because it feels it must save the banking sector, is this nuts? Saving the banking sector is not a Fed mandate, but maintaining financial market stability is a mandate, if playing second fiddle to employment and inflation. So, not nuts, but not likely either, in the absence of evidence of new crises. Who knows whether there are new crises in the pipeline? The Fed should know, but apparently it has been behind the curve on that intelligence. Were the Fed to cut for this reason, it would be unwise to say so.

Having said all that, getting the economy and the central bank right is no guarantee that you can also get market sentiment right, and market sentiment is not always predicated on the economic data, actual or forecast. Besides, historically the “institutional factors” are stronger than any economic data, and that means the Fed. It may well be that it’s enough for the Fed to announce a pause, or hint so strongly that it might as well be an announcement.

Forecast: In the absence of a crisis, the dollar will likely retreat some more and disregard the rate hike this week in favor of imminent recession, inflation getting beaten back and rate cuts to come. This presupposes the FX market is looking farther ahead than usual. At the same time, equities should continue to do okay on the same outlook, with oil staying low and gold getting a boost. We should probably add the growing mistrust of government in the context of the debt ceiling debacle unfolding.

Tidbit: The coronation of King Charles is later this week. A fan of BBC history documentaries, we were amused to note that the first King Charles was tried for treason and beheaded in 1649. You can bet the televised version this coming Saturday will be heavily watched around the world, including the US (not one of the 14 countries for which Charles is the monarch).

Tidbit: From The Economist magazine, there are 210 million Chinese aged 65 or more and plenty of them are using dating apps. The first few questions are “Do you have a house?” and “Do you have a pension?” Some things never change.

Tidbit: The Economist also has a lengthy story about Labour leader Starmer, pointing out that his party is far ahead in the polls and he may well become the new prime minister at the next general election. According to the evidence so far, Starmer is pragmatic (meaning not a hard-shell ideologue like his predecessor) and actually has a Policy complete with specific plans. This means The Economist is gearing up to support him.

The UK holds local elections on Thursday, with the Tories having lost ignominiously last time. Note that nurses and ambulance drivers are still striking despite the umbrella GMB union having accepted the National Health Service pay deal over the weekend. The NHS unions are horribly fragmented and therefore disorganized. Wait a minute–Labour is supposed to do better than this. But so far Starmer is refraining from interfering or even commenting.

The Guardian reports “A leading health union has accepted the government’s improved pay offer for NHS staff, in a move that could split unions over whether to keep on striking for more money.

“GMB members working in the NHS in England have voted by 56% to 44% to accept the deal that all 12 health unions hammered out last month with the health secretary, Steve Barclay. The GMB’s decision came hours after another union, Unite, rejected the deal and the NHS continued to gear up for a new nurses strike on Sunday.

“That means two of the main NHS-related unions have accepted the deal – Unison has already done so – as have unions representing midwives and physiotherapists. But two other unions – Unite and the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) – have rejected it, as have those representing podiatrists and radiographers.

“Those differences will be aired next Tuesday when the NHS staff council, which represents all 12 unions, meets to debate and vote on the improved offer for both last year and this. The staff council operates on an electoral college system in which unions’ voting strength is proportionate to the size of their membership. Union insiders say that system, allied to the unions’ decisions so far, mean it is likely the council will vote to accept the deal.

“Nevertheless, that could lead to a fracture in the coalition of NHS unions, with Unite continuing to strike for a better NHS deal and the RCN doing the same if it gets a renewed legal mandate from a ballot of its members. The GMB and Unite’s ballot results came amid rising concern in the NHS in England that this weekend’s strike by nurses could leave hospitals desperately short of staff and put patients at risk.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

