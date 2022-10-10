In the USA, the Jobs data was strong, but nothing changes the outlook for the US economy. Which is trending lower without a new baseline in sight as yet.
Meanwhile, the Crimea bridge was attacked by Ukraine and this is a red line event for Russia which has already responding with a 20 missile attack on a major Ukrainian city.
Ukraine will not be holding back on inflicting maximum damage where it can. In turn, this will lead to ever heavier responses from Russia. Which is already clearly gearing up for something of greater magnitude, with conventional weapons.
The outcome for this war, is edging ever closer to expansion risk of the conflict. The great concern for everyone should be how it is a creeping, but relentless, edging toward worse case scenarios for a larger conflict.
From the request for immediate NATO inclusion, read instant expansion, to even more severe action by both sides, or the nightmare expansion should the US provide long rang missiles to Ukraine, the risks appear to be constantly increasing. As is usual, there is no control of a war, and markets may be about to price in this ever greater risk. Hopefully, without its eventuality.
Just the growing awareness that there are increasing and very real risks to this war, is enough to take stock markets another 20% lower over coming months.
On top of this, the Federal Reserve is hell bent on raising interest rates aggressively regardless of real world pain to the economy and its citizens. Even though there is no track record of higher rates working against supply shock disruption, other than to bring an economy to its knees.
While all of us want to look the other way and live in the fantasy of everything will be OK and stocks will go back up again, that is just not the reality what confronts us.
It is more a world for the next 1-3 years of high and crippling energy and food prices, retrenchment of business and consumer activity, and skyrocketing mortgage stress as property prices decline.
In such a world, investors will have little to no appetite for stocks. Stock markets are still a sell, and the down move could accelerate at any moment.
