We are driving higher within the rising Ending Wedge formation. Trend line resistance is seen at 1.2821.
When we reflect this resistance level back onto the 8hr chart, this could be the completion of the AB leg in a large Crab formation.
A look at the single currency chart (CAD) and we look for limited downside in the Canadian dollar as we form bullish Gartley.
Will the Canadian GDP figures tomorrow be the catalyst?
The wedge breakout offers a technical target at 1.2561 with the Crab formation offering a 2nd target at 1.2495.
