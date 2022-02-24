“Russia’s move on Ukraine has seen widespread selling in stock markets, while gold and oil are still finding plenty of support from the buyers.”
Stocks remain deep in the red
“While it had been expected, the actual Russian move into Ukraine has provoked another bout of selling across markets. Apart from an impressive intraday recovery in the Nasdaq, most indices are firmly in the red, and are likely to stay that way. A full package of Western sanctions has yet to be announced, and we should see this risk-off atmosphere persist for the time being. Russian goals are still unclear, but a total takeover of Ukraine cannot be ruled out. What happens after that is much harder to define, but the standoff between Putin and NATO is certainly a long-term fixture. Faced with this shattering news, everything else pales into insignificance, but the expectation is that earnings will continue to suffer. Stocks have not yet found a floor it seems.”
Commodity prices surge
“The strength in gold and oil is certainly not going away, both being bolstered by the intensifying conflict in eastern Europe. This continues to drive an expectation of further inflation, but already some central bankers are beginning to wonder whether the full spectrum of policy tightening is appropriate in these changed circumstances. In any case, the factors that have driven these commodities higher are also likely to remain in place for now.”
