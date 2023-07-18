The economic rebound that has followed the abandonment of the zero-Covid policy is quickly losing momentum. Domestic demand is held back by a significant fall in consumer and investor confidence, and export momentum is stalling. The authorities are cautiously easing monetary policy, but this may end up having limited effects on credit activity. Further stimulus measures are expected in the short term. They should, among other things, aim to encourage youth employment.
The post-COVID rebound is already losing steam
Household consumption and activity in the service sectors recovered rapidly following the abandonment of the zero-Covid policy in December 2022 and after a few weeks of disruption caused by an upsurge of the epidemic. However, this recovery already lost momentum in Q2 2023. Growth in the services sector accelerated to +9.1% year-on-year in the first five months of 2023, after a slight contraction in 2022. However, on the one hand, this figure is inflated by favourable base effects resulting from the very strict lockdowns imposed in the Shanghai region in spring 2022; on the other hand, activity in services showed first signs of weakening in May. The same applies to retail sales volumes, which rebounded by almost 9% y/y over the first five months of 2023, but whose growth slowed in May. Households are limiting their spending. They remain cautious in the face of the severe crisis in the real estate sector and the uncertainties weighing on their income and employment prospects.
Labour market conditions are still weak
The labour market has not recovered its pre-pandemic situation. In particular, while the unemployment rate in all urban areas fell to 5.2% in May (compared to 5.5% at the end of 2022) and is approaching its pre-Covid level, unemployment among young people aged 16–24 has increased since the beginning of the year. It reached a record high of 20.8% in May, compared to 16.7% at the end of 2022 and 12% in 2019. This development can be notably explained by a mismatch between supply and demand that has appeared on the labour market since the regulatory tightening imposed in 2021 in various service sectors. On the supply side, the number of young graduates entering the labour market has increased gradually over the past few years, and their level of education has risen. The number of young graduates leaving university reached 10.5 mn in 2022, up from 7.9 mn in 2017. Meanwhile, the total number of migrant workers from rural areas increased by only 3.1 mn in 2022 (to 295.6 mn), down from 4.8 mn in 2017. On the demand side, total employment in the services sector stabilised in 2021 and then contracted in 2022 for the first time (with job losses totalling 12.9 mn). Total employment in industry also decreased in 2022 (resuming the trend followed from 2015 to 2019) while employment in the primary sector rose for the first time in twenty years (Chart 1).
In the tertiary sector, job losses in 2022 were mainly concentrated in services affected by the health restrictions (such as retail and leisure), real estate, and high-end services that have been targeted by regulatory tightening (education, Internet and tech, in particular). The former have benefited from the post-Covid rebound since the beginning of 2023, which should translate into new job creation. On the other hand, the regulatory framework is still uncertain for sectors considered sensitive by Beijing, which weighs on their investment and employment. However, these sectors specifically recruit young graduates and the most qualified workers.
