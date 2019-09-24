American consumers lost some of their ebullience this month as labor market success was undermined by the continuing stand-off in the US China trade dispute.

The Consumer Confidence Index from the Conference Board dropped to 125.1 in September from 134.2 in August. The median forecast had been for a decline to 133.5.

Reuters

“The escalation in trade and tariff tensions in late August appears to have rattled consumers,” said Lynn Franco Senior Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board.

Overall consumer attitudes are at the lower end of the elevated range of the past two years. Consumer confidence rose after the 2016 US election and has been supported by the strong performance of the labor market and rising wages but volatility has been high this year.

Since the 19 year peak last October at 137.9, the range has been from 121.7 in January to 138.8 in July. Consumer attitudes have been buffeted by the back and forth between generally positive economic data and the increasingly acrimonious trade war with China.

Reuters

Current conditions as portrayed in The Present Situation Index declined from 176.0 I August to 169.0 in September. The Expectations Index fell to 95.8 in September from 106.4 the prior month.

The number of people saying that business conditions were “good” fell to 37.3% from 40.9%. Those noting “bad” conditions rose to 12.7% from 9.9%.

Consumer judgement on the job market also slipped. Those saying jobs were “plentiful” sank to 44.8% from 50.3% though those claiming jobs were “hard to get” also fell to 11.6% from 12.0%.

The view of the months ahead was less optimistic in September. The percentage expecting more job opportunities in the next half year dropped slightly to 17.5% from 19.9%. Those anticipating the reverse increased to 15.7% from 13.7%.

Consumers forecasting an improvement in income fell to 19.0% from 24.7% while those expecting a decrease in income also fell to 5.6% from 6.3%.