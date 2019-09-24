American consumers lost some of their ebullience this month as labor market success was undermined by the continuing stand-off in the US China trade dispute.
The Consumer Confidence Index from the Conference Board dropped to 125.1 in September from 134.2 in August. The median forecast had been for a decline to 133.5.
Reuters
“The escalation in trade and tariff tensions in late August appears to have rattled consumers,” said Lynn Franco Senior Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board.
Overall consumer attitudes are at the lower end of the elevated range of the past two years. Consumer confidence rose after the 2016 US election and has been supported by the strong performance of the labor market and rising wages but volatility has been high this year.
Since the 19 year peak last October at 137.9, the range has been from 121.7 in January to 138.8 in July. Consumer attitudes have been buffeted by the back and forth between generally positive economic data and the increasingly acrimonious trade war with China.
Reuters
Current conditions as portrayed in The Present Situation Index declined from 176.0 I August to 169.0 in September. The Expectations Index fell to 95.8 in September from 106.4 the prior month.
The number of people saying that business conditions were “good” fell to 37.3% from 40.9%. Those noting “bad” conditions rose to 12.7% from 9.9%.
Consumer judgement on the job market also slipped. Those saying jobs were “plentiful” sank to 44.8% from 50.3% though those claiming jobs were “hard to get” also fell to 11.6% from 12.0%.
The view of the months ahead was less optimistic in September. The percentage expecting more job opportunities in the next half year dropped slightly to 17.5% from 19.9%. Those anticipating the reverse increased to 15.7% from 13.7%.
Consumers forecasting an improvement in income fell to 19.0% from 24.7% while those expecting a decrease in income also fell to 5.6% from 6.3%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battle around 1.1000 threshold continues
The American dollar is down amid a better market mood, helping EUR/USD to bounce some. The pair struggles to extend gains beyond the critical threshold, remains confined to familiar levels, despite US Consumer Confidence fell by more than anticipated in September to 125.1.
GBP/USD tops at 1.2502, retreats
The GBP/USD pair advanced up to the 1.2500 region following UK Supreme Court ruling against PM Johnson’s decision on suspending Parliament. Sellers rejected the advance, with the greenback getting an additional boost from renewed trade war concerns. GBP/USD trades in the 1.2470 price zone.
USD/JPY revisits daily highs on fresh trade optimism
Amid a fresh risk-on wave triggered by China's new tariff waiver on US' soybean imports, the USD/JPY pair quickly reversed a dip to 107.47 and jumped back to test the daily tops of 107.69. Focus on BOJ Governor Kuroda's speech.
Facebook leaves the Yuan out of its Libra project
Today we have learned, thanks to the question of a German parliamentarian, the composition of the basket of currencies that will support Libra – the stable coin promoted by Facebook.
Gold climbs toward $1,530 as market sentiment turns sour
The XAU/USD pair closed the first day of the week with small gains near $1,520 and spent the first half of the day on Tuesday moving sideways near that level.