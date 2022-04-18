Key highlights
India's annual wholesale inflation rate accelerated to 14.55% in March, completing a year in double-digit territory as firms grapple with rising input costs and pass on higher prices to consumers.
China's economy slowed in March as consumption, real estate and exports were hit hard, taking the shine off faster-than-expected first-quarter growth numbers and worsening an outlook already weakened by COVID-19 curbs and the Ukraine war. GDP expanded by 4.8% in the first quarter from a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations for a 4.4% gain.
Gold prices jumped to a more than one-month high today as concerns over the economic fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war and surging inflation drove investors to the safe-haven asset.
USD/INR movement
The USDINR pair ended up tracking a strong dollar, FPI pulling out of domestic equities and high oil prices following weak global risk sentiments. However, bunched-up dollar inflows after an extended weekend capped the rise of the USDINR pair. Furthermore, Oil prices rose as concerns grew about tighter global supply, with the deepening crisis in Ukraine raising the prospect of heavier sanctions by the West on top exporter Russia.
Global currency updates
The euro traded lower against the US dollar amid a strong dollar as globally risk aversion increased on the expectation of more sanctions being imposed on Russia. Adding to this, the demand for the dollar was also supported by upbeat economic data from the US followed by hawkish comments from a key Federal official. Further, the yield differential between the US and Euro area widened remarkably and bolstered the dollar's demand after the European Central Bank disappointed the Euro investors.
The GBPUSD pair slid due to firmness in the dollar and escalated Russia-Ukraine crisis. The GBPUSD pair remains at risk of further US dollar strength. The dollar continues to track the rally in the US Treasury yields, in the wake of the hawkish Fed commentary and increased odds of a 50-bps May rate hike.
Bond market
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield touched a three-year peak, as investors were spooked by fears that the impending monetary tightening from the Federal Reserve would slow growth. U.S. 10-Year continued to trade higher at 2.86 levels. The domestic bond market remained cautious due to the surge in crude oil prices and higher US yields. However, the Indian bond yields came off from highs on short-covering amid soaring oil prices and losses in the domestic stock market. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 6 basis points down at 7.16%, after earlier rising to a high of 7.26%.
Equity market
Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 extended losses to a fourth straight session today tracking weakness across global markets. Losses in financial, media, realty, and IT shares pulled the headline indices lower, though gains in select auto, metal, and consumer durable stocks lent some support. Broader markets also weakened, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices declining more than one percent. Globally, news flow on the Russia-Ukraine war and rising COVID cases in China remained on investors' radar.
Evening sunshine
"Focus to be on the speech by the Fed official James Bullard."
US stock futures slipped as China data point to a looming growth slowdown. Investors also weighed the prospect of faster policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. Later in the day, the price action in the dollar and the yields will play out amid persistent risk aversion and Easter Monday-induced light trading. The speech by the Fed official James Bullard will be closely followed amid a data-dry US docket. Most European markets are closed today on account of the Easter holiday.
