The USDINR pair opened at 76.35 levels and traded in the range of 76.24-76.41 with a sideways bias. The USDINR pair has closed the trading session at 76.37. The RBI set the reference rate at 76.3403. The dollar remained firm against other major currencies in European trade amid risk-off sentiment ahead of Biden's meeting with European leaders.
The USDINR pair remained higher because crude oil prices surged to over $120 per barrel as disruption in Russian and Kazakh crude exports through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium added to concerns about tight global supply. Moreover, a fall in domestic and Asian share indices due to heavy overnight losses in global equities further weighed on sentiment for the Indian currency.
Most Asian currencies were down against the dollar today as a spike in crude oil prices stoked fears of adding to the mounting inflation and denting economic growth. BoJ policymaker Goshi Kataoka denied the possibility of Japan falling into stagflation or a recession accompanied by inflation.
Concerns over a downturn of the global economy are growing amid spikes in prices of resources such as crude oil and grains in the wake of Russia's military aggression in Ukraine. But Kataoka suggested that the impact on the Japanese economy will not be large.
Business activity in Germany's manufacturing sector continued to expand in March albeit at a softer pace than it did in February with Markit Manufacturing PMI declining to 57.6 from 58.4. This reading came in better than the market expectation of 55.8.
EUR/USD stays in red below 1.1000 after mixed US data
EUR/USD trades in negative territory below 1.1000 following a modest recovery attempt in the European session. The data from the US showed that Durable Goods Orders declined by 2.2% in February. On a positive note, Markit Composite PMI improved to 58.9 in March, beating the market expectation of 56.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.3200
GBP/USD managed to erase its daily losses but seems to be having a difficult time holding above 1.3200 in the early American session. Supported by rising US T-bond yields, the dollar preserves its strength against its rivals despite mixed data releases.
Gold: Bullish breakout hints at further gains
Gold Price resumes its advance amid mounting tensions in Eastern Europe. Mixed US data had no impact on the bright metal as the focus remains on sentiment. XAUUSD is overcoming a solid static resistance at around $1,960 with a near-term bullish stance.
Dogecoin price explodes as Bitcoin ATM chain adds DOGE to its 1,800 locations across the US
Dogecoin price started a massive uptrend in response to news of DOGE adoption boost in the US. A Bitcoin ATM operator added the meme coin to its chain across its locations in the US.
NKLA jumps 19% after production announcement
NKLA has risen 19% in Thursday's premarket after the once popular hydrogen fuel cell and EV semi-truck maker reported after the market closed on Wednesday that it had begun production this past Monday.