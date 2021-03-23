Notes/Observations

- UK unemployment rose less than expected during national lockdown; data aid by the furlough program

- Lack of positive news flow in the euro zone on virus front weighing upon hopes of an economic recovery in the near term

- US bond yields continue to stabilize; ECB’s PEPP purchases average daily pace rose to its 2nd highest since June 2020

Asia:

- China Premier Li: 2021 GDP might be higher than target of >6%. Employment pressures remains high in urban areas

- China retaliated against the EU by imposing travel bans on 10 EU individuals and four entities

- China Securities Journal (CSJ) noted that the PBOC was unlikely to speed up its adjustments to interest rates

- BOJ announced changes to ETF purchases to begin in April

- New Zealand announced it would establish NZ$3.8B fund to accelerate infrastructure for new housing and measures to curb speculation in the housing market

Coronavirus:

- Total global cases 123.6M (+0.4% d/d); total deaths: 2.72M (+0.3% d/d)

- AZN.UK said to be urged by the US NIAID to work with data safety monitoring board (DSMB) to review efficacy data from vaccine clinical trial

- Biden administration said to be worried JNJ would miss vaccine goal of 20M doses by end of March, now expected to be met by 3rd week of April

Europe:

- German Chancellor Merkel confirmed tighter lockdown measures over Easter as case numbers continued to rise exponentially due to UK variant,

Americas:

- President Biden advisers said to prepare $3 Trillion in new spending for the economy (Note: reports later circulated that reports of the infrastructure and other priorities were premature

- Fed Chair Powell upcoming testimony in Congress to note that recovery seemed to be strengthening, coming faster than expected; labor market conditions had recently improved; reiterated committed to using full range of tools to support the economy

- Treasury Sec Yellen prepared testimony for Friday to reiterate stance that might see return to full employment in 2022

- Fed's Barkin (voter,hawk): US has to get its fiscal house in order after the pandemic crisis. US still had fiscal capacity to borrowing,

Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.37% at 422.60, FTSE -0.20% at 6,712.85, DAX -0.34% at 14,607.15, CAC-40 -0.41% at 5,944.22, IBEX-35 -0.19% at 8,328.00, FTSE MIB -0.65% at 24,105.50, SMI +0.25% at 11,076.72, S&P 500 Futures -0.28%]

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open lower across the board but moderated losses as the session progressed; decision regarding lockdowns in Germany affecting risk sentiment; sectors among those performing above the mean are utilities and telecom; underperforming sectors include consumer discretionary and industrials; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include AAR, Adobe and GameStop

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Cineworld [CINE.UK] -1.5% (opens theaters)

- Financials: Tavistock Investments [TAVI.UK] +2% (offer), Crest Nicholson [CRST.UK] +3% (AGM statement)

- Healthcare: Roche [ROG.CH] -2% (trial results)

- Industrials: Nordex [NDX1.DE] +4% (earnings), Volvo [VOLVA.SE] -7% (to idle global truck manufacturing on some days, citing the industry shortage of semiconductors)

Speakers

- ECB's Lane (Ireland, chief economist) reiterates Council stance that PEPP buying to show substantial increase in coming weeks (in-line with Lagarde press conference). Region facing difficult Q2 as Covid-19 infections rise. Most recent ECB Staff Projections allowed for some lockdown extensions. US stimulus program would boost Euro Zone exports

- ECB's Enria (SSM chief) stated that the priority was to ensure that banking sector adequately prepared for the upcoming increase in non-performing loans (NPLs)

- France Fin Min Le Maire stress that the pension reform process must continue and that economic growth would repay pandemic debt

- Poland Central Bank Gov Glapinski stated that must continue with current monetary policy measures implemented since the start of the pandemic to ensure a return to robust growth

- Turkey Presidential advisor Bulut: central bank (CBRT) will not take any extraordinary action. Reiterated President Ergogan stance that reason for high inflation was high interest rates and that rates should be as low as economic realities allowed. Central bank gov had a clear stand and policy

- Japan Cabinet Office (Govt) Mar Economic Report maintained overall economic assessment: Domestic economy was picking up but had spots of weakness

- Sec of State Blinken stated that the US was committed to NATO alliance. Likely discuss Nord Stream 2 pipeline with German Foreign Min Maas

Currencies/Fixed Income

- EUR/USD pair continued to face headwinds as the lack of positive news flow in the euro zone on virus front was weighing upon hopes of an economic recovery in the near term. UK-EU tensions over vaccine exports did not help sentiment and increased safe-haven plays. Pair was hovering below the 1.19 area with the 1.20 resistance appearing solid for the time being.

- Better UK unemployment data was brushed aside as markets noted such readings were aid by the govt furlough program. GBP/USD moved off its beat levels of 1.3850 to test the 1.3800 area.

- Turkish Lira currency was firmer in the session aided by comments from Turkey Presidential advisor Bulut. It appears the central bank (CBRT) would not take any extraordinary action and dealers felt any potential contagion to other emerging markets would remain modest. USD/TRY at 7.72 area after testing 8.48 on Sunday.

- European bond yields were lower in the session. Dealers took note that the ECB’s PEPP purchases data from Monday saw the average daily pace rose to its 2nd highest since June 2020

Economic data

- (NL) Netherlands Mar Consumer Confidence Index: -18 v -19 prior

- (NL) Netherlands Jan Consumer Spending Y/Y: -13.5% v -11.6% prior

- (JP) Japan Feb Final Machine Tool Orders Y/Y: 36.7% v 36.7 % prelim

- (UK) Feb Jobless Claims Change: +86.5K v -20.8K prior; Claimant Count Rate: 7.5% v 7.2% prior

- (UK) Jan Average Weekly Earnings 3M/Y: 4.8% v 4.9%e; Weekly Earnings (ex-bonus) 3M/Y: 4.2% v 4.4%e

- (UK) Jan ILO Unemployment Rate: 5.0% v 5.2%e; Employment Change 3M/3M: -147K v -167Ke

- (ZA) South Africa Jan Leading Indicator: 117.5 v 115.1 prior

- (HU) Hungary Q4 Current Account: €0.2B v €0.6Be

- (TW) Taiwan Feb Industrial Production Y/Y: 3.0% v 7.7%e

- (IS) Iceland Feb Wage Index M/M: 0.3% v 3.7% prior; Y/Y: 10.6% v 10.3% prior

- (PL) Poland Feb Unemployment Rate: 6.5% v 6.5%e

- (IT) Italy Jan Industrial Sales M/M: 2.5% v 1.1% prior; Y/Y: -1.6% v -0.5% prior

Fixed income Issuance

- (ID) Indonesia sold total IDR6.4T vs. IDR12.0T target in Islamic bills and bonds (Sukuk)

- (EU) European Union opened its book to sell EUR-denominated 5-year and 25-year SURE bonds

- (ZA) South Africa sold total ZAR6.6B vs. ZAR6.6B indicated in 2030, 2031 and 2032 bonds

- (NL) Netherlands Debt Agency (DSTA) sold €1.775B vs. €1.5-2.5B indicated in 2.50% Jan 2033 DSL Bonds; Avg Yield: -0.149% v +0.680% prior

Looking Ahead

- (NG) Nigeria Central Bank Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Interest Rates unchanged at 11.50% (no set time)

- 06:00 (EU) Daily Euribor Fixing

- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £2.25B in 1.75% Jan 2049 Gilts

- 06:10 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats

- 06:15 (CH) Switzerland to sell 3-month Bills

- 06:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 3-Month Bills

- 06:30 (EU) ECB allotment in 7-Day Main Refinancing Tender (MRO)

- 07:00 (UK) Mar CBI Industrial Trends Total Orders: -20e v -24 prior; Selling Prices: No est v 3 prior

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Mar FGV Consumer Confidence: No est v 78 prior

- 07:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing

- 08:00 (TR) Turkey to sell bonds

- 08:30 (US) Q4 Current Account Balance: -$188.0Be v -$178.5B prior

- 08:30 (ES) Bank of Spain (BOS) updates forecasts

- 08:55 (US) Weekly Redbook LFL Sales data

- 09:00 (HU) Hungary Central Bank (MNB) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Base rate unchanged at 0.60%; Expected to leave Overnight Deposit Rate unchanged at -0.05%

- 09:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index

- 09:00 (US) Fed’s Bullard (non-voter, dove)

- 09:00 (RU) Russia announcement on upcoming OFZ bond issuance (held on Wed)

- 10:00 (US) Feb New Home Sales: 870Ke v 923K prior

- 10:00 (US) Mar Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index: 16e v 14 prior

- 10:00 (EU) Weekly ECB Forex Reserves

- 10:00 (US) Fed Chair Powell before House banking committee

- 10:00 (HU) Hungary Central Bank Gov Matolcsy post rate decision statement

- 10:10 (US) Fed’s Bostic

- 10:45 (UK) BOE to buy £1.48B in APF Gilt purchase operation (over 20-years)

- 11:00 (MX) Mexico Weekly International Reserve data

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 2-year notes

- 13:15 (CA) Bank of Canada (BOC) Dep Gov Gravelle

- 13:30 (US) Fed’s Brainard

- 14:45 (US) Fed’s Williams

- 15:00 (AR) Argentina Q4 GDP Q/Q: 4.5%e v 12.8% prior; Y/Y: -4.4%e v -10.2% prior

- 15:45 (US) Fed’s Brainard

- 16:30 (US) Weekly API Oil Inventories

- 17:00 (SK) South Korea Feb PPI Y/Y: No est v 0.8% prior

- 17:45 (NZ) New Zealand Feb Trade Balance (NZD): +0.2Be v -0.6B prior; Exports: No est v 4.2B prior; Imports: No est v 4.8B prior

- 18:00 (AU) Australia Mar Preliminary PMI Manufacturing: No est v 56.9 prior; PMI Services: No est v 53.4 prior; PMI Composite: No est v 53.7 prior

- 19:50 (JP) Japan Feb PPI Services Y/Y: -0.5%e v -0.5% prior

- 20:30 (JP) Japan Mar Preliminary PMI Manufacturing: No est v 51.4 prior; PMI Services: No est v 46.3 prior; PMI Composite: No est v 48.2 prior

- 20:30 (AU) Australia Feb Preliminary Merchandise Trade

- 23:30 (JP) Japan to sell 6-month Bills