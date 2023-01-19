Notes/Observations

- European equities move lower on fears of growth following US retail sales and PPI data yesterday amid gripping effects of rising rate environment.

- Turn of the tide continues for peripheral Central Banks as more enter pausing phase of rate cycle. Norway and Malaysia leave interest rate unchanged. Indonesia hikes by 25bps but hints at pause at next decision.

- Geopolitically, focus on participation of support for Ukraine. Germany reportedly only to send military aid to Ukraine if US contributes also. Sweden announced to send 50 military vehicles to Ukraine.

- Asia closed mixed with Nikkei225 underperforming -1.4%. EU indices are -0.1% to -0.9. US futures are -0.4%. Gold +0.2%, DXY -0.2%; Commodity: Brent -1.0%, WTI -1.2%, TTF -0.5%; Crypto: BTC -2.0%, ETH -3.1%.

Asia

- Japan Dec Trade Balance: -¥1.449T v -¥1.670Te; Exports Y/Y: 11.5% v 10.6%e ; Imports Y/Y: 20.6% v 22.6%e.

- Australia Jan Consumer Inflation Expectation Survey: 5.6% v 5.2% prior.

- Australia Dec Employment Change: -14.6K v +25.0Ke; Unemployment Rate: 3.5% v 3.4%e.

- New Zealand PM Ardern to step down by Feb 7th, no longer had 'enough in the tank' to do the job just. General election would be held on Oct. 14th.

Europe

- UK Dec RICS Housing Balance: -42% v -30%e.

Americas

- Federal Reserve Beige Book noted that economic activity was relatively unchanged; Selling prices increased at a modest or moderate pace in most districts, through many said that the pace of increases had slowed from that of recent reporting periods.

- Dallas Fed president Logan (voter stated that likely need to gradually raise rates until convincing evidence showed inflation was on track to 2%. Supported slowing rate hike pace at upcoming meeting as it best ensured decisions. Even after pausing, might need to raise rates further if outlook or conditions call for it.

- Fed’s Harker (voter) expected inflation to fall to the 2% target in 2025; Time for supercharging rate hikes was over. Reiterated support for moving to 25bp rate hikes.

- Fed's George (non-voter/retiring) noted that Fed must restore price stability and this meant returning to 2% inflation.

- Senator Manchin (D-WV) said to want the Democrats to seek a deal with Republicans on debt ceiling.

Energy

- Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: +7.6M v +14.9M prior.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.84% at 453.66, FTSE -0.62% at 7,781.90, DAX -0.87% at 15,049.55, CAC-40 -0.81% at 7,026.13, IBEX-35 -1.17% at 8,828.37, FTSE MIB -0.87% at 25,827.00, SMI -0.04% at 11,361.90, S&P 500 Futures -0.43%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open lower across the board and fell further into the red as the session wore on; better performing sectors include consumer discretionary and health care; sectors leading to the downside include energy and materials; oil & gas subsector under pressure following drop in crude prices in the wake of another build of API inventories; food & beverage subsector supported with trading update from deliveroo; FLSmidth holder Carnegie to sell 4.9% stake; Accor finishes divestment of H World assets; focus on release of ECB minutes later in the day; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Fifth Third Bancorp, Insteel, KeyCorp and Procter & Gamble.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Deliveroo [ROO.UK] -1.0% (Q4 trading update - profitability ahead of prev guidance), Accor [AC.FR] +2.0% (divestment; analyst action - raised to equal weight at Barclays), Dr.Martens [DOCS.UK] -22.5% (Q3 trading update - warm weather affected sales), Adidas [ADS.DE] -2.5% (analyst downgrade).

- Consumer staples: Salmar [SALM.NO] -2.0% (analyst action - cut to sell at Berenberg).

- Financials: Jyske Bank [JYSK.DK] +1.5% (provides FY23 guidance), Bankinter [BKT.ES] -3.5% (reports Q4).

- Healthcare: Zur Rose [ROSE.CH] +5.5% (reports FY22, affirms FY23 guidance and provides outlook on e-prescriptions), Galenica [GALE.CH] +2.0% (prelim FY22 sales, raises FY22 EBIT).

- Industrials: Continental [CON.DE] -3.5% (may face expanded investigation over diesel), Geberit [GEBN.CH] -1.5% (prelim FY22 sales, affirms FY22 EBITDA margin and med-term targets).

- Technology: Gear4music [G4M.UK] -12.0% (trading update), Auto1 [AG1.DE] -12.5% (analyst cut; secures in-house production capacity of up to 4,100 cars in the Netherlands).

- Utilities: Encavis [ECV.DE] -9.0% (analyst action - cut to hold at Stifel Nicolaus).

Speakers

- ECB's Knot (Netherlands) stressed that ECB was planning to hike by 50bps multiple times; Saw no signs of underlying inflation pressures abating.

- Norway Central Bank Policy Statement noted that the decision to keep policy steady was unanimous. Reiterated forward guidance that bank rate would most likely be raised in March (prior view was in Q1) and that the future rate path to depend on economic developments. Stressed that the outlook for economy was more uncertain than normal. High inflation and higher interest rates were weakening household purchasing power; many firms expected a fall in activity looking ahead.

- Bank of England Bank Liabilities/Credit Conditions Surveys noted that default rates expected to rise in Q1.

- EU Economic Commissioner Gentiloni (Italy) noted that the region was currently in an economic contraction and that it would likely last only two quarters. Real inflation challenge was adapting fiscal policy. Finding a fiscal rule agreement in March was a challenge. Needed more flexible and enforceable fiscal rules in region.

- Malaysia Central Bank Policy Statement noted that the decision to pause would allow the MPC to access impact of past hikes. Saw continuing with gradual rate hikes but future decisions to depend on growth and inflation views. Monetary policy remained accommodative and supportive of growth at current OPR level. Growth was expected to moderate in 2023 amid a slower global economy and saw 2022 GDP growth exceeding 6.5-7.0% range. Headline and core inflation to moderate in 2023 but added the balance of risks to inflation outlook were tilted to upside.

- Indonesia Central Bank Policy Statement noted that front-loading rate hikes was a preemptive step to manage inflationary expectations Rate hikes to date were adequate to rein in inflation.

- Taiwan Central Bank (CBC) Dec Minutes noted that the vote to hike by 12.5bps was not unanimous (3 dissenters sought 25bps increase).

- IEA's Birol stated that might see tighter markets in 2023; Russia oil exports seemed to be more resilient that first.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD continued to be on the defensive for the most part. Dealers noted that ongoing repricing of lower Fed rate expectations was not only a consequence of slowing inflation but also of a worsening economic outlook. Recent soft US data pushed global bond yields lower and some did put some safe-haven flows back into the greenback.

- EUR/USD steady above 1.08 as more ECB members downplay the need to scale back pace of rate hikes from the current 50bps pace..

- USD/JPY continued to analyze the BOJ path to normalization. Pair at 128.40 by mid-session.

Economic data

- (NL) Netherlands Dec Unemployment Rate: 3.5% v 3.6% prior.

- (NO) Norway Q4 Industrial Confidence: -3.9t v -4.4 prior.

- (MY) Malaysia Central Bank (BNM) left the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) unchanged at 2.75% (not expected) for its 1st pause in the current tightening cycle.

- (ID) Indonesia Central Bank (BI) raised the 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate by 25bps to 5.75% (as expected).

- (CH) Swiss Dec Producer & Import Prices M/M: -0.7% v -0.5% prior; Y/Y: 3.2% v 3.8% prior.

- (HK) Hong Kong Dec Unemployment Rate: 3.5% v 3.6%e.

- (EU) Euro Zone Nov Current Account: +€13.6B v -€0.5B prior.

- (NO) Norway Central Bank (Norges) left the Deposit Rate unchanged at 2.75% (as expected).

- (PL) Poland Jan Consumer Confidence: -38.1 v -40.8e.

- (ES) Spain Nov Trade Balance: -€3.3B v -€6.9B prior.

- (IT) Italy Nov Current Account: €0.5B v €0.7B prior.

- (GR) Greece Nov Current Account: -€3.9B v -€2.7B prior.

- (PT) Portugal Nov Current Account: -€0.5B v +€0.7B prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €5.337B vs. €4.5-5.5B indicated range in 2028, 2030 and 2040 SPGB bonds.

- Sold €2.345B in 0.00% Jan 2028 SPGB bonds; Avg Yield: 2.623% v 0.122% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.86x v 1.66x prior.

- Sold €1.591B in 0.50% Apr 2030 SPGB bonds; Avg Yield: 2.701% v 2.510% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.70x v 2.18x prior.

- Sold €1.401B in 4.9% Oct 2040 SPGB bonds; Avg Yield: 3.023% v 0.752% prior, bid-to-cover: 1.51x v 3.75x prior.

- (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) sold total €9.995B vs. €9.0-10.0B indicated range in 2025, 2028 and 2029 Bonds.

- Sold €3.768B in 0.00% Feb 2025 Oat; Avg Yield: 2.56% v 2.38% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.90x v 2.70x prior.

- Sold €3.755B in 0.75% Feb 2028 Oat; Avg Yield: 2.32% v 2.21% rior; Bid-to-cover: 2.28x v 2.47x prior.

- Sold €2.472B in 0.50% May 2029 Oat; Avg Yield: 2.29% v 2.02% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.42x v 2.99x prior.

Looking ahead

- (IL) Israel Jan 12-month CPI Forecast: No est v 2.9% prior.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (EU) ECB chief Lagarde at Davos.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell HUF35B in 12-month Bills; Avg Yield: % v 14.10% prior; bid-to-cover: x v 3.31x prior (Jan 5th 2022) (**Note: bi-monthly issuance).

- 05:50 (FR) (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) to sell €1.25-1.75B in inflation-linked Bonds (Oatei).

- 06:00 (TR) Turkey Central Bank (CBRT) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave One-Week Repo Rate unchanged at 9.00%.

- 06:00 (RO) Romania to sell RON500M in 4.85% 2029 Bonds.

- 06:30 (UK) DMO to sell £1.1B in 0.125% 2031 Inflation-linked Gilts (UKTi).

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Nov National Unemployment Rate: 8.1%e v 8.3% prior.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Nov Gold Production: No est v 7.2K kg prior; Silver Production: No est v 342.0K kg prior; Copper Production: No est v 41.5K tons prior.

- 07:30 (EU) ECB Publishes Account of December 2022 Policy Meeting (aka Minutes).

- 08:00 (RU) Russia Gold and Forex Reserve w/e Jan 13th: No est v $577.5B prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) Dec Housing Starts: 1.358Me v 1.427M prior; Building Permits 1.365Me v 1.351M prior (revised from 1.342M).

- 08:30 (US) Jan Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook: -11.0e v -13.7 prior (revised from -13.8).

- 08:30 (US) Initial Jobless Claims: 214Ke v 205K prior; Continuing Claims: 1.655Me v 1.634M prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Dec Teranet House Price Index M/M: No est v -1.1% prior; Y/Y: No est v 2.0% prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Nov Wholesale Trade Sales M/M: No est v 2.1% prior.

- 09:00 (US) Fed’s Collins Speaks at Housing Conference.

- 09:00 (NL) ECB’s Knot (Netherlands).

- 10:00 (CO) Colombia Nov Trade Balance: -$1.0Be v -$1.5B prior; Total Imports: 6.0Be v $6.1B prior.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories.

- 11:00 (US) Weekly DOE Oil Inventories.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 4-week and 8-week Bills.

- 12:00 (DE) ECB's Schnabel (Germany).

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 10-Year TIPS.

- 13:15 (US) Fed’s Brainard.

- 14:00 (AR) Argentina Dec Trade Balance: No est v $1.3B prior.

- 16:00 (KR) South Korea Dec PPI Y/Y: No est v 6.3% prior.

- 16:30 (NZ) New Zealand Dec Manufacturing PMI: No est v 47.4 prior.

- 16:45 (NZ) New Zealand Nov Net Migration: No est v +3.3K prior.

- 18:30 (JP) Japan Dec National CPI Y/Y: 4.0%e v 3.8% prior; CPI Ex-Fresh Food (Core) Y/Y: 4.0%e v 3.7% prior; CPI Ex-Fresh Food/Energy (Core-Core) Y/Y: 3.1%e v 2.8% prior.

- 18:30 (US) Fed’s Williams Speaks at Event in New York.

- 19:01 (UK) Jan GfK Consumer Confidence: -40%e v -42 prior.

- 20:10 (JP) BOJ Outright Bond Purchase Operation for 1~3 Years, 3~5 Years, 5~10 Years and 25 Years~ maturities.

- 20:30 (CN) China PBOC Monthly Loan Prime Rate (LPR) Setting: Expected to leave 1-Year and 5-Year rates unchanged at 3.65% and 4.30%.

- 20:30 (CN) China PBoC Monthly1-year and 5-year Loan Prime Rate Setting.

- 22:30 (JP) Japan to sell 3-Month Bills.

- 23:00 (MY) Malaysia Dec CPI Y/Y: 3.9%e v 4.0% prior.