Notes/Observations

- Germany Apr factory orders unexpectedly decline in April.

- UK Halifax Housing data continue to get a boost from the extension of stamp duty tax exemption.

- UK PM Johnson said to be under pressure to leave some Covid measures in place amid further evidence that Delta variant originally detected in India was pushing up the infection rate rapidly.

- G7 Ministers reached an agreement to commit to a global minimum tax of at least 15%; the proposal still in early stages with several unknowns still to be worked out.

Asia:

- China May Trade Balance $45.5B v $50.8Be; Exports YoY: 27.9% v 32.1%e; Imports YoY: 51.1% v 53.5%e (highest since Mar 2010).

- S&P affirmed Australia's sovereign rating at AAA while raising the outlook to stable from negative.

Coronavirus:

- UK Health Sec Hancock noted that the Jun 21st reopening in balance. He added that the Covid Delta variant ‘about 40% more transmissible (Note: comment possibly hinting of delay to plan to reopen of June 21st if needs be).

Europe:

- France Fin Min Le Maire reiterated the view that 2021 GDP growth seen at 5.0%. The domestic economy would be back to pre-Covid levels by Q1 2022.

- Germany Saxony-Anhalt election exit polls have the CDU with 36% and AfD with 22.5% (Note” results seen as a positive for Laschet’s bid for chancellor (CDU leader).

- Italy Public Admin Min Brunetta noted that it could receive €25B during the July-Aug period from EU pandemic recovery fund package.

Americas:

- G7 Finance Ministers reached an agreement to commit to a global minimum tax of at least 15% on a country by country basis and the removal of all Digital Services Taxes.

- Treasury Sec Yellen tweeted that President Biden's $4.0T spending plan would be good for the US, even if it contributed to rising inflation and results in higher interest rates.

- President Biden rejected the new GOP infrastructure offer but still planned to meet with Sen Capito (R-WV) again on Monday (Jun 7th). (Note: Capito offered a proposal that would increase infrastructure spending by $50B, but Biden said that did not meet his objectives).

Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 0% at 452.5, FTSE +0.2% at 7081, DAX -0.1% at 15680, CAC-40 -0.1% at 6512, IBEX-35 +0.2% at 9109, FTSE MIB +0.4% at 25675, SMI -0.1% at 11563, S&P 500. Futures -0.2%]

Market Focal Points/Key Themes:

European Indices trade mixed following a mixed Asian trading session, US futures slightly lower on a light morning in the corporate front.

Reckitt shares trade little changed after divesting their China Infant Formula business in a $2.2B deal, Clipper Logistics, CNOVA, S4 Capital trade higher on trading upgrades, while Argenx trades sharply low on discontinuation on trastuzumab collaboration with Cilag.

Looking ahead notable earners include GIII apparel and Jiayin Group.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: CNOVA [CNV.FR] +3.4% (Provides near and mid term guidance).

- Healthcare: Reckitt [RKT.UK] -0.2% (To sell China Infant Formula business to Primavera Capital for ~$2.2B), Addex Therapeutics [ADXN.CH] +3.3% (Starts Phase 2 clinical study of ADX71149 for epilepsy), Argenx [ARGX.BE] -6.4% (To regain global rights to Cusatuzumab).

- Industrials: Taylor Wimpey [TW.UK] +2.5% (analyst upgrade).

- Technology: Atari [ATA.FR] +13% (New stage in the strategic development of Atari’s blockchain division).

Speakers

- BOE discussion paper on digital currency noted that issuance could be govt or private. Stable coins presented a host of issues for banks.

- Russian Economy Ministry said to see Apr YTD GDP growth at 1.8%.

Currencies/Fixed Income

- USD found some relief in the aftermath of its post payroll decline after US Treasury Sec Yellen tweeted that President Biden's $4.0T spending plan would be good for the US, even if it contributed to rising inflation and results in higher interest rates.

- EUR/USD at 1.2160 with the focus on the upcoming policy meeting on Thursday. ECB to decide about the pace of emergency bond purchases in the coming quarter at that time.

- GBP/USD was softer as UK Health Sec Hancock noted that the Jun 21st reopening in balance. He added that the Covid Delta variant ‘about 40% more transmissible (**Note: comment possibly hinting of delay to plan to reopen of June 21st if needs be).

Economic data

- (SE) Sweden Jun SEB Housing-Price Indicator: 65 v 66 prior.

- (CH) Swiss May Unemployment Rate: 3.1% v 3.1%e; Unemployment Rate (seasonally adj: 3.0% v 3.1%e.

- (DE) Germany Apr Factory Orders M/M: -0.2% v +0.5%e; Y/Y: 78.9% v 77.8%e.

- (FI) Finland Apr Preliminary Trade Balance: -€0.3B v -€0.3B prior.

- (NO) Norway Apr Industrial Production M/M: -0.1% v +0.9% prior; Y/Y: 0.9% v 0.6% prior.

- (NO) Norway Apr Manufacturing Production M/M: -1.9% v +0.7% prior; Y/Y: 4.7% v 4.7% prior.

- (ZA) South Africa May Gross Reserves: $54.1B v $53.7B prior; Net Reserves: $52.2B v $51.9Be.

- (CH) Swiss May CPI M/M: 0.3% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 0.6% v 0.5%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 0.2% v 0.0% prior.

- (CH) Swiss May CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.2% v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 0.3% v 0.1% prior.

- (ES) Spain Apr Industrial Production M/M: 1.2% v 0.5%e; Y/Y: 48.2% v 44.4%e; Industrial Output NSA (unadj) Y/Y: 50.3% v 15.4% prior.

- (CH) Swiss May Foreign Currency Reserves (CHF): 902.5B v 914.4B prior.

- (AT) Austria May Wholesale Price Index M/M: 1.7% v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 10.9% v 8.7% prior.

- (CZ) Czech Apr Industrial Output Y/Y: 55.1% v 54.0%e; Construction Output Y/Y: -3.9% v -3.3% prior.

- (CZ) Czech Apr National Trade Balance (CZK): 19.3B v 14.8Be.

- (UK) May Halifax House Price Index M/M: 1.3% v 1.4% prior; Y/Y: 9.5% v 8.2% prior.

- (SE) Sweden May Budget Balance (SEK): +36.9B v -16.9B prior.

- (CH) Swiss weekly Total Sight Deposits (CHF): 710.8B v 710.5B prior; Domestic Sight Deposits: 632.2B v 634.6B prior.

- (CZ) Czech May Unemployment Rate: 3.9% v 4.2% prior.

- (CN) China May Foreign Reserves: $3.222T v $3.215Te (2nd straight monthly rise).

- (EU) Euro Zone Jun Sentix Investor Confidence: 28.1 v 25.4e.

- (IS) Iceland May Preliminary Trade Balance (ISK): -15.5B v -11.2B prior.

Fixed income Issuance

- (EU) EFSF opened its book to sell EUR-denominated 0% Apr 2024 bonds via syndicate; guidance saw -4bps to mid-swaps.

Looking Ahead

- (IL) Israel May Foreign Currency Balance: No est v $194.0B prior.

- (UR) Ukraine May Official Reserve Assets: No est v $28.0B prior.

- (MX) Citibanamex Survey of Economists.

- 05:20 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell combined €6.0B in 3-month and 9-month Bulls.

- 05:30 (NL) Netherlands Debt Agency (DSTA) to sell €2.0-4.0B in 3-month and 6-month bills.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of upcoming I/L bond sale (held on Fridays).

- 06:00 (IL) Israel to sell combined ILS1.3B in 2024, 2026, 2031 and 2037 bonds.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (TR) Turkey to sell bonds.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Mar Gross Fixed Investment: +2.3%e v -4.5% prior.

- 07:25 (BR) Brazil Central Bank Weekly Economists Survey.

- 08:00 (PL) Poland May Official Reserves: No est v $155.7B prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:00 (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) announces details of upcoming issuance.

- 08:00 (IN) India announces details of upcoming bond sale (held on Fridays).

- 08:30 (CL) Chile May Trade Balance: $0.7Be v $2.0B prior; Total Exports: No est v $8.1B prior’ Total Imports: No est v $6.1B prior; Copper Exports: No est v $4.5B prior.

- 08:30 (CL) Chile May Reserves: No est v $42.6B prior.

- 09:00 (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) to sell €5.3-6.5B in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- 09:00 (RU) Russia May Official Reserve Assets: $602.0Be v $590.5B prior.

- 09:00 (CL) Chile Apr Nominal Wage M/M: No est v 1.3% prior; Y/Y: No est v 4.3% prior.

- 09:45 (EU) ECB weekly QE bond-buying update.

- 10:30 (TR) Turkey May Cash Budget Balance (TRY): No est v -13.3B prior.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 13-Week and 26-Week Bills.

- 12:00 (RU) Russia May CPI M/M: 0.6%e v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 5.8%e v 5.5% prior.

- 12:00 (RU) Russia May CPI Core M/M: 0.5%e v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 5.7%e v 5.5% prior.

- 15:00 (US) Apr Consumer Credit: $20.5Be v $25.8B prior.

- 16:00 (US) Weekly Crop Progress Report.

- 19:00 (KR) South Korea Apr Current Account Balance: No est v $7.8B prior; Balance of Goods (BOP): No est v $7.9B prior.

- 19:01 (UK) May BRC Sales Like-For-Like Y/Y: No est v 39.6% prior.

- 19:30 (AU) Australia ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence Index: No est v 111.4 prior.

- 19:30 (JP) Japan Apr Labor Cash Earnings Y/Y: 0.8%e v 0.6% prior (revised from 0.2%); Real Cash Earnings Y/Y: 1.4%e v 0.8% prior (revised from 0.5%).

- 19:50 (JP) Japan Q1 Final GDP SA Q/Q: -1.2%e v -1.3% prelim; GDP Annualized Q/Q: -4.9%e v -5.1% prelim; GDP Nominal Q/Q: -1.6%e v -1.6% prelim.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan Apr Current Account Balance: ¥1.490Te v ¥2.650T prior; Adjusted Current Account: ¥1.567Te v ¥1.696T prior; Trade Balance (BoP Basis): €295.8Be v ¥983.1B prior.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan Bank Lending: No est v 4.8% prior; Bank Lending (ex-trust): No est v 4.3% prior.

- 21:00 (PH) the Philippines Apr Unemployment Rate: No est v 7.1% prior.

- 21:30 (AU) Australia May Business Confidence: No est v 26 prior; Business Conditions: No est v 32 prior.

- 23:00 (ID) Indonesia May Foreign Reserves: No est v $138.8B prior.

- 23:30 (HK) Hong Kong to sell 3-month, 6-month and 12-month Bills.

- 23:35 (JP) Japan to sell 30-Year JGB Bonds.