Commodity Trading: DXY, Iron ore, gold, silver, crude oil, copper, nickel, natural gas Elliott Wave

Commodity Price Analysis Today 2022: Elliott Wave Analysis; Gold price, Copper, Nickel, Iron Ore, Crude Oil, Natural Gas and US Dollar Index DXY Trading Strategies.
Video Chapters:
00:00 Dollar Index DXY.
02:28 Iron Ore.
03:41 Gold.
11:08 Silver.
13:06 Crude Oil.
16:46 Copper.
21:33 Nickel.
28:53 Natural Gas.
31:55 Thanks for watching!
Commodity Futures Overview:
US Dollar Index is expected to move higher close to the end of the week.
Copper is slowing completing its large Elliott Wave Triangle.
We are long in Nickel now and looking to add positions.
Gold is creating a more complicated Minor Wave B of (D) of 4).
Iron Ore Elliott wave:
Dollar Index DXY Elliott Wave (iv).
Gold Elliott wave Triangle Pattern Wave C of (E) of 4).
Crude Oil Elliott wave: (v) of c) of B.
Copper Elliott wave Triangle b) of D of (4).
Nickel Elliott Wave iii) of 3.
Natural Gas Elliott wave: iv) of 3 of (C).
Dollar Index DXY Elliott wave: (iv) of c).
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
