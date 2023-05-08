Share:

It's official: Google searches for the phrase “How To Trade Gold” are now at their highest level on record ever.

This comes as no surprise, considering a survey by The Economist showed that 68% of depositors are increasingly worried about the safety of their money in the bank as financial institutions around the world struggle to service debts due to rising interest rates and liquidity challenges in the widespread banking sector.

It seems incredible to think that just over a year ago, interest rates were still near zero.

Now 13 months later and after ten consecutive hikes – the Federal Reserve has increased interest rates to 5.25% – the highest level since mid-2007.

Historically, every time the Fed has engaged in an interest rate hiking cycle, they have kept going "until something eventually breaks”.

That's the exact situation they find themselves in, once again.

Back when interest rates were near zero, global banks scooped up record amounts of Bonds. But as traders know – when interest rates go up, bond values go down.

And that’s one of the major reasons why a whole lot of banks now find themselves in deep trouble.

The rapid pace of rate hikes has meant that bonds held by banks have fallen in value and are now trading significantly below what they paid for them. Currently, the value of unrealized losses in bond portfolios held by some of the world’s most widely-recognized banks is close to hitting $2 trillion –and that number is growing by the day.

So far this year, the Fed's aggressive interest rate hiking campaign has resulted in the second, third and fourth largest bank failures in U.S history ever, which have all occurred in past two months.

Economists are convinced that this is just the tip of the iceberg. Interest rate hikes typically take 12-18 months for their full impact to be felt in the economy – and we're only 5 months in!

During the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, the 25 global banks that collapsed that year were followed by a total of 440 bank failures over the following four years. That’s 110 banks per year, which ultimately implies the real storm hasn't even started yet.

One of the biggest beneficiaries of the current financial climate has unquestionably been the precious metals.

Last week, Gold prices hit an all-time high of $2,082 an ounce, breaking its previous record of $2,075 an ounce reached in August 2020.

Since the final quarter of 2022, Gold prices have been on a parabolic run – taking their gains to over 32% from the November lows of $1,600 an ounce.

And the rally might not stop there!

When you consider the full magnitude of events that are currently unfolding from a global banking crisis, U.S debt default, recession risks to potential Fed interest rate pause or cut – then it’s not impossible to see why the current macroeconomic backdrop is fuelling a “perfect storm” for precious metals. That’s welcoming news for the bulls, but painful for anyone sitting on the side lines, who must now decide how much FOMO they can handle.

Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions: