Commodities have made an impressive start to 2022 – notching up double-digit gains already within the first month of the year, as the sector-wide supercycle continues to gathers momentum.
Last week, a long list of commodities blasted through multi-year highs.
Aluminium prices hit an all-time record high. Nickel prices hit 10-year highs and Uranium prices surged to 8-year highs – surpassing a record 7-year high, set only a month ago.
The bullish momentum also split over into other commodities with Natural Gas rallying over 16% to post its biggest weekly advance since August 2020.
Meanwhile, WTI Crude Oil soared above $88 a barrel and Brent Crude hit $90 a barrel – notching up a gain of over 35%, since the start of this year.
Elsewhere in the commodity market, Palladium prices hit a four-month high – taking this year’s gains to over 25%. Palladium’s explosive rally also pulled up Lithium – sending prices skyrocketed to an all-time record high. Lithium prices are now up 497% from this time last year.
There are plenty of reasons why commodities are on the move, these include; rapidly surging global inflation, tightening supply vs soaring demand, logistical bottlenecks to ever-growing supply chain issues – all combined with a very disruptive economic recovery from the pandemic that shows no signs of fading anytime soon.
And let’s not forget the switch toward a greener world, which is fuelling fierce demand for Commodities such as Aluminium, Copper, Palladium, Nickel, Lithium and Uranium as economies race to decarbonize the world by 2030.
All in all, the evidence is mounting that a new commodity supercycle is underway. It goes without saying, that commodities are definitely one of the hottest and most exciting asset classes to watch in 2022.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1200 amid dollar pullback, mixed Eurozone GDP
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.1200, rebounding firmly at the start of the week. Eurozone Prelim GDP met estimates with 0.3% QoQ in Q4 2021. It is a big week for the single currency and US dollar with plenty on the events calendar. The ECB and NFP will be the key highlights.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3400, 'Brexit Freedoms Bill', BOE in focus
GBP/USD is rising above 1.3400, extending Friday’s corrective pullback from a five-week low. UK Foreign Secretary Truss hints at PM Johnson’s job safety despite ‘Partygate’ issue. The US dollar retreat offsets UK political and Brexit concerns.
Gold: Battle lines well-mapped around $1,800 ahead of key event risks
Gold price has kicked off a busy week on a wrong footing, as the Fed’s hawkishness continues to play out strong. Further, the RBA and BOE are expected to deliver a hawkish stance at their monetary policy meetings this week.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB upside potential capped at $0.0000251
Shiba Inu price has sliced through significant support levels during its recent flash crash and is now consolidating. Investors can expect SHIB to see a relief rally emerging off the immediate foothold.
Is it time to take a bite out of Apple?
Both Apple’s sales and earnings beat Wall Street projections as the company was able to navigate through computer chip shortages. Analysts now predict that Apple revenue will top $90 billion.