The red-hot surge in commodity prices shows no signs of slowing down with everything from the metals, energies to agriculture markets, notching up spectacular gains as the supercycle firmly gathers pace.
Last week, a wide number of commodities blasted through all-time highs.
Aluminium prices soared to 13-year highs. Nickel prices hit 7-year highs and Uranium prices surged to 6-year highs – surpassing a record high, set only a week ago.
The bullish momentum also split over into other commodities with Natural Gas rallying to a 7-year high. Sugar prices hit 4-year highs. Coffee prices posted their biggest monthly gain since 2014 and Soybean prices surpassed a new all-time record high.
In total 27 Commodities ranging from the metals, energies to soft commodities have tallied up double to triple digit gains within the in the past year.
But the best performing commodity, so far this year, is Crude Oil.
Crude Oil prices have quadrupled this year and are setting new record highs almost every month. Crude Oil prices are currently up over 265% from their 2020 lows.
There are plenty of reasons why commodities are on the move, but the key driver is rapidly surging global inflation, tightening supply, logistical bottlenecks and booming demand across many highly essential commodities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.18 on inflation worries, German uncertainty
EUR/USD is trading well under 1.18, a two-week low, as a cautious market mood boosts the safe-haven dollar. Worries about rising US inflation, the Fed's tapering intentions and German elections are pushing the pair lower.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.38 on damp market mood
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.38, pressured by the dollar-positive risk-averse mood. The pound is on the back foot amid high UK covid cases and uncertainty about the government's next moves.
XAU/USD consolidates losses below $1,800, US inflation eyed
Gold (XAU/USD) begins the key week on a positive note, on the bids near $1,793 while flashing 0.3% intraday gains at the latest. The yellow metal snapped a four-week uptrend the previous week as Fed tapering concerns escalate.
SafeMoon prepares for 50% upswing
SafeMoon price has been on a downswing for roughly two weeks, but this downswing has pushed it close to a stable demand barrier. Assuming the bulls make a comeback here, investors can expect a new uptrend to originate here.
Central banks exercise the pandemic option and keep markets waiting
Global markets have been anticipating the end, or at least the beginning of the end, of central bank intervention since January. Bankers, led by the US Fed, have been very reluctant to end their accommodation.