Commodity stocks outperform as inflation risks restrict markets

European markets are on an uncertain footing in early trade, with the FTSE 100 outperforming thanks to the miners. With inflation fears continuing to loom, we are unlikely to see a return to the rampant bullish optimism soon.

European markets struggle to follow Asian lead.

Inflation risks remain despite recent slowdown in natural gas rise.

Commodity stocks outperform as physical assets provide haven from inflation risks.

European markets have kicked off the week on a somewhat indecisive footing, with gains seen in Asia proving more elusive closer to home. Friday’s surprise decline in the payrolls figure did provide an element of doubt over what the Fed will next, with some expecting to see a cautious approach given clear inconsistency in the recovery. Nonetheless, while the payrolls figure highlights hiring issues, the fact that US vacancies are at a record high signals difficulties in the hiring process rather than a lack of demand for labour. Sharp declines in unemployment bring confidence that the jobs market is moving in the right direction, and expectations of continued gains for inflation bring a need for the Fed to start making moves. Rising treasury yields highlight both an expectation that the US economy will continue to improve and the Fed will act accordingly. However, there are undoubtedly significant risks to growth borne out of the recent rise in prices, with surging natural gas prices bringing the potential for sharp increases to both energy and food expenses. While Putin’s pledge to raise natural gas output brought the dramatic spike in prices to an end, there are a whole host of commodities trading at long-term highs.

Lumber, iron ore, coal, and crude and all pushing into long-term highs today, highlighting how the commodities space appears to bring the greatest area of opportunity at a time when markets appear at risk thanks to surging inflation and the potential for a monetary squeeze. Inflation looks like it will be here for some time, and thus the ability to get long physical assets looks an attractive play at a time when traders question the stability of markets. It comes as no surprise to see commodity-focused stocks fronting up the FTSE 350 gainers, with the UK FTSE 100 outperforming many of its mainland European counterparts thanks to its strong contingency of mining stocks.

Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 62 points higher, at 34,684.