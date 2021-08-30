Commodity prices surged across the board with everything from the metals to energies notching up impressive gains after Fed Chair Jerome Powell signalled the central bank was in no rush to raise interest rates anytime soon.
In a virtual speech to the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium on Friday, Powell revealed that the U.S recovery appears to be making progress, but warned that ending stimulus measures too early would be damaging for the economy as a whole – especially as the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID continues to present a “near-term risk” to economic growth.
The commodity markets saw immediate gains following Powell's speech.
The star performer was Crude Oil with Brent rallying 11% to post its biggest weekly gain since June 2020, while WTI surged 10% to post its strongest rise since August 2020.
The bullish momentum also split over into the metals with Gold prices soaring over $25 on the day to hit a 4-week high of $1820 an ounce. While Silver prices jumped almost 5% – racing back above $24 an ounce.
Elsewhere, the industrial metals skyrocketed to multi-year highs with Aluminium prices hit three year highs and Palladium prices soared 9% – to post their biggest one-day gain since May 2020.
Looking ahead to this week, the key market-moving events that traders will be watching closely include; U.S Non-Farm Payrolls Data, ISM Manufacturing PMI, ADP Employment Change and U.S Jobless Claims.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD teases 1.1800 on Fed-led optimism, German CPI eyed
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1800, hovering around three-week high amid a lacklustre session. Fed’s Powell hints at tapering but timing, rate hike clues triggered risk-on mood. Virus woes, geopolitics challenge bulls but bears refrain from taking risks. German inflation could renew ECB tapering chatters.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.3750 amid weaker USD
GBP/USD edges higher towards 1.3800 amid a holiday-thinned trading this Monday. The US Dollar Index remains below 93.00 following the dovish Fed Chair Powell-led decline. Renewed Brexit concerns could limit the upside in the cable.
XAU/USD bounces-back towards $1820 amid light trading
Gold price is recovering from fresh session lows of $1812 reached in the last hour, although remains well off the four-week highs of $1823.
Shiba Inu correction still not over, more pain yet to come for SHIB
Shiba Inu is awaiting a 7% drop after losing a quarter of its value from its swing high on August 17. The risk is skewed to the downside, as a prevailing chart pattern suggests that SHIB still has room to fall.
Powell Sent the Dollar Lower. Will the August jobs data bring it back?
Federal Reserve Chairman Powell's long-anticipated speech at Jackson Hole provided fireworks but not quite what the market had expected. Confirmation of tapering was supposed to lift US rates and the dollar.