As we head into the final week of July and into a fresh month – Rapidly Surging Inflation, Rate Hikes and Recession Risk are now emerging as the three biggest macro themes driving the financial markets.

“Rate Hike Surprises” as they are now known – have become one of the most predictable money making opportunities almost on a weekly basis. The great news is that trend is here to stay and set to continue throughout the third quarter of 2022.

Last month, the Federal Reserve dropped a bombshell on the markets by raising interest rates by 75 basis points – the biggest increase since 1994.

One day after the Federal Reserve's biggest interest-rate hike in 30 years – many other central banks jumped on the “More Bigger and Faster” Rate Hike bandwagon.

The Swiss National Bank made a surprise 50 basis points rate hike for the first in 15 years. While the Bank of England moved rates to the highest level in 13 years as it anticipates inflation to hit 11% this year.

Elsewhere, The Reserve Bank of Australia and The Reserve Bank of New Zealand equally surprised the market with a 50 basis point hike.

In total, more than 60 central banks faced with unprecedented inflation have now joined the global race to hike rates aggressively at any at any cost necessary. This marks the biggest number of large rate moves at any time since the turn of the millennium and eclipsing the most recent global monetary tightening cycle, which was in the run-up to the Global Financial Crisis in 2008.

Fast forward to July and the “More Bigger and Faster” Rate Hike trend is once again in full force.

Last week, The European Central Bank also joined the club with – yes, you guessed it – a “very predictable” larger-than-expected interest rate hike, as it attempts to play catch-up with the rest of its peers.

Are you starting to see the pattern here now?

Looking ahead, interest rate hikes will remain the primary focus with all eyes on the U.S Federal Reserve.

This month, Consumer Price Inflation in the U.S surged to a new four-decade high of 9.1% – the largest annual increase since November 1981. Prior to the inflation data, traders were pricing in another 75 basis-point rate hike at the Fed’s upcoming meeting. However, the hotter than expected inflation reading has completely changed everything – intensifying pressure on the Fed to respond with an “historic super-sized” 100 basis-point rate hike this week.

Right now, Commodities remains a traders' market packed with endless opportunities to capitalize on the short-term macro-driven volatility.

