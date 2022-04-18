With global inflation surging at the fastest pace in four decades, it’s no surprise that Commodities have firmly positioned themselves as the best performing asset class of 2022.

Data released last week showed U.S Inflation is now running at new four-decade high of 8.5% from a year ago – the largest annual increase since 1981.

According to economists; if Inflation continues to accelerate at the current pace, then we’re only months away from a return to double-digit inflation on the same scale last seen in the 1970s.

When inflation accelerates at a red-hot pace, so does the prices of Commodities.

So far this year, Oil prices have soared above $130 a barrel to hit their highest level in a decade. While Gold extended its parabolic rally from just under $1,800 an ounce to a high of $2,070 an ounce – just $5 short of an all-time high reached in August 2020.

The bullish momentum has also split over into other commodities with Aluminium, Copper, Lithium Platinum, Palladium, Uranium, Zinc, Coffee, Wheat and Lumber prices blasting through all-time highs.

Last week, U.S Natural Gas prices also joined that list by hitting an all-time high. Natural Gas price have now doubled since January – posting a whopping gain of over 96%, so far this year.

In total 27 Commodities ranging from the metals, energies to soft commodities have tallied up astronomical double to triple digit gains so far this year… And this is just the beginning!

According to Goldman Sachs “we're still only at the first inning of a multi-year, potentially decade-long Commodities Supercycle”.

Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions: