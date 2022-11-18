After an explosive start to November, Commodity prices across the board pulled back amid routine profit-taking as traders square up ahead of Thanksgiving week.

These big market moves have presented savvy traders with a series of highly lucrative opportunities to profit from the recent macro-driven rally as well as the huge price reversal that has subsequently followed.

Throughout this month’s reports, we continuously highlighted that the commodity markets will move in a very predictable trend – enabling savvy traders to bank spectacular back to back gains of 10% or higher, almost on a weekly basis. Once again, everything we identified has played out exactly as predicted!

As traders very well know – the trend is your friend – and this the famous saying is perhaps more relevant in today’s fast moving macro-driven markets than at any other time in recent history.

The catalysts that kicked off the explosive move higher this month, came after the hotly anticipated

U.S Consumer Price Inflation reading rose less than expected in October – lifting expectations that supersize rate hikes are likely now in the rear view mirror.

Last week's cooler-than-expected Consumer Price Inflation data offered some relief to the Fed, potentially indicating that October could be the start of a disinflationary trend that lasts through next year.

Commodity prices received a yet another boost this week after the Producer Price Index, a key measure of inflation at the wholesale level – rose 8% in October compared to an 8.4% increase in September.

While still historically high, it was the smallest increase since July of last year and significantly better than forecasts. This is the second back-to-back inflation report this month to show signs of cooling in the rising prices that have plagued the economy.

For most of this year, the Federal Reserve has been aggressively raising interest rates in hopes of bringing down inflation. The central bank has increased its benchmark borrowing rate six times for a total of 3.75% – including four straight 75-basis point rate hikes.

Following this week’s data Traders have started pricing in a strong possibility that the Fed will only hike rates by half a percentage point in December. Wagers are also increasing that the Fed will downshift the pace of rate hikes even further to a quarter percentage point increases by the first-half of 2023.

All of this means one thing. Traders' attention has now shifted to the final FOMC meeting of the year – which is now gearing up to be the biggest trading event of this quarter, if not this year.

Extraordinary times create extraordinary opportunities and right now, as traders we are amidst “one of the greatest wealth transfers ever in history”. If you truly want to build life-changing wealth, then there is no better time than now!

