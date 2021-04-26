The final week of April is setting up to be a heavily macro-driven week for the markets with attention shifting to the Federal Reserve Meeting, U.S Tax Hikes and Inflation.
This week, President Biden will unveil details of his $1.8 trillion ‘American Families Plan’.
The proposal will represent the second part of Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ agenda – following on from the $2.3 trillion Green Energy and Infrastructure spending plan released earlier this month.
Combined, the estimated $4 trillion in new spending measures is expected to break records as the biggest and boldest government overhaul of the economy ever in U.S history.
Biden's proposal will be partially funded by doubling the capital gains tax for wealthy individuals to 43.4%. Higher U.S taxes combined with Biden's huge spending plans, have started to raise concerns of stagflation – a period of high inflation combined with a decline in GDP.
Elsewhere, other key events that traders will be watching closely this week include; the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting, which concludes on Wednesday and will be followed by a press briefing with Federal Chair Jerome Powell. U.S Q1 GDP data and the Fed’s preferred inflation measure – PCE data.
EUR/USD extends decline after US data miss
EUR/USD extends its intraday decline after topping 1.2100. The German IFO Business Climate missed estimates with 96.8 points. US Durable Goods Orders missed expectations in March, advancing a modest 0.5%.
GBP/USD loses ground as market’s mood turns sour
GBP/USD retreats from intraday highs as the dollar recovers its poise. BOE policymakers’ economic optimism not enough to boost the pound. Raising US Treasury yields provide support to the greenback.
XAU/USD loses traction, eyes next support at $1,767
XAU/USD is edging lower ahead of American session. Next support for gold is located at $1,767. Strong resistance seems to have formed a little above $1,780.
Dogecoin primed to retest all-time highs
Dogecoin price has been trading sideways around a crucial supply zone. A decisive close above this area of interest could set the stage for a 70% upswing to an all-time high at $0.459. DOGE funding rates are nearing zero from negative territory, indicating increasing bullish speculators.
S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons
Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?