Commodity prices held firm on Friday ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's highly-anticipated speech, which traders hope will offer fresh clues on the U.S central bank's tightening plans.

Traders will eye Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Summit for any insight into how aggressively the U.S central bank plans to raise interest rates in the months ahead.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Tuesday his biggest fear is that the U.S central bank misreads the extent and persistence of price pressures and will need to deliver "even more aggressive" rate hikes to curb rapidly surging inflation.

With inflation showing no signs of slowing down and likely to remain entrenched for the foreseeable future – the only plausible options left now for the Fed is to break one of two things.

Either they need to break the labor market or they need to break the economy with a recession.

There is no denying that the scorching hot job market presents a huge problem for the Fed in its efforts to cool the economy. Despite rising interest rates and higher prices, the labour market has continued to maintain its strength even as other parts of the economy begin to slow.

In recent weeks a number of policymakers have emphasized how important it is for the Fed to get inflation under control – suggesting that the economy may need a recession to bring inflation down. That thinking hinges on an economic model, which has been used by the Federal Reserve since the 1950s called the Phillips curve.

Based on this economic model – when unemployment rises, people have less income and spend less. Demand falls faster than supply and inflation comes down. The higher the inflation, the more severe a recession the model predicts is needed.

If history is anything to go by, then the one thing that we do know for certain is both scenarios, whether that's persistent Inflation or a Recession, ultimately present an extremely lucrative backdrop for commodity prices.

Looking ahead, all eyes will be on every comment made by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell during his eagerly awaited speech at the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole Economic Summit.

Traders expect the Fed will use this closely-watched event to further enforce their hawkish stance and reiterate an appropriate need for more "super-sized" rate hikes ahead. There is even growing expectation that the Fed could surprise the markets by signalling that an even bigger and historic "100 basis point" rate hike could now be on the table for their September meeting.

