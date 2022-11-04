Another week and another hotly antipated money making opportunity. That’s one of the most lucrative trends of the current financial climate that we find ourselves in right now.

During this month’s reports we have routinely highlighted that the U.S Federal Reserve will be hiking interest rates by another super-sized 75 basis points in November.

And that’s precisely what the Fed did on Wednesday.

The supersized hike brings the central bank’s benchmark lending rate to a new target range of 3.75% to 4%. That’s the highest the fed funds rate has been since the Global Financial Crisis in 2008.

Looking ahead, the major event that traders will be closely monitoring for clues on the markets next big move is Friday’s U.S Employment Report. There will be a huge focus on Friday’s data, especially because this will be the last critical reading of the economy before the eagerly awaited U.S mid-term elections on November 8.

The US economy is expected to have added 200,000 jobs in October, down from 263,000 in September but well above the pre-pandemic average.

But, good news is very often bad news – and it could be very bad news for Democrats.

Take the latest monthly JOLTS survey on job vacancies, quits and layoffs. Tuesday’s report surprised economists, who had predicted that the number of job vacancies in the United States would fall amid measures by the Federal Reserve to slow business growth in order to tame inflation. But instead of dropping to 10 million, it surged to 10.7 million.

All of this shows that the Fed’s most aggressive monetary tightening cycle in modern history – while driving up mortgage rates above 7% for the first time in 20 years, slowing business growth and crimping household spending – has barely made a dent in the labor market.

A strong job market in normal times is the kind of news that might be celebrated, but in 2022 its cause for concern, as it suggests the economy is overheating.

There are currently 1.9 jobs for every one person looking for work, a margin that the Fed worries is keeping inflation uncomfortably high. With plenty of options, workers are demanding higher wages and with few applicants, managers are forking out higher pay, which bolsters demand for goods and services and therefore further drives up inflationary pressures.

Friday’s U.S jobs report will either make the Fed's decision on future rate hikes much easier or much more difficult. However, unfortunately for Democrats desperately trying to hold on to power – a better-than-expected reading – will also come with the pain of higher for longer inflation.

Regardless of the outcome, right now these markets remain a trader’s paradise packed with endless opportunities to capitalize on the short-term macro-driven volatility – And that's the most optimal strategy right now!

Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions: