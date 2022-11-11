Another day and another Commodity racks up double-digit single day gains. That’s one of the most exciting and lucrative trends of the current Commodities Supercycle, that we find ourselves in right now!

Traders are pumping more money into Commodities right now than at any time in the last decade, to combat inflation whilst also capitalizing on one of the greatest wealth transfers of our lifetime.

There's no question – 2022 will go down in history as one of the most profitable years ever for commodity traders. So far this quarter, a total 27 Commodities ranging from the metals, energies to agriculture have tallied up astronomical double-digit single day gains – not once, not twice, but on multiple occasions – outperforming every other asset class out there.

Just take this week for example. Every possible commodity imaginable from Aluminium, Copper, Palladium, Platinum, Gold, Silver, Lumber, Zinc, Crude Oil to Natural Gas prices surged – with a long-list chalking up phenomenal gains of 10% or higher literally in a matter of hours.

The exact same thing happened last week, following Friday's US jobs report. And the week before that, and yes, you guessed it – the week before that too!

As a result, there’s really nothing historical you can point to for what’s going on in markets today. We are routinely seeing multiple Commodity markets deliver spectacular back to back gains of 10% or higher, almost on a daily basis – fuelling an era of enormous wealth creation like we have never seen before.

The catalyst for the explosive moves higher this week, came after the hotly anticipated U.S Consumer Price Inflation reading rose less than expected in October – boosting expectations that supersize rate hikes are likely now in the rear view mirror.

Traders have already began pricing in a strong possibility that the Fed will only hike rates by half a percentage point in December – smaller than the three-quarters of a percentage point increases the Fed announced at the previous four meetings.

Bets are also increasing on interest rate cuts in the first-half of 2023. All and all, this combination of events ultimately lays the ground work an explosive end of year Commodity rally, traders will not want to miss out on.

Since the beginning of this year, a long list of leading Wall Street banks from Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan to Bank of America have repeatedly described commodities as their “preferred asset class over the next decade”.

And now we're starting to see why!

