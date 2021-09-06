Last week, Aluminium, Copper and Uranium prices took centre-stage skyrocketing to multi-year highs. Meanwhile, Palladium prices soared 9% – to post their biggest one-day gain since May 2020.

The bullish momentum also split over into the precious metals with Gold prices rallying above $1830 an ounce to mark their highest finish since mid-June. While Silver prices jumped almost 5% to close the week trading near 4-week highs.

Both metals have been on an incredible run since touching recent lows with Silver climbing over $2.50 and Gold surging more than $150 an ounce.

Elsewhere in the commodity markets, Sugar prices hit 4-year highs. Coffee prices posted their biggest monthly gain since 2014 and Soybean prices surpassed an all-time record high.

Commodities are once again starting to attract a lot of attention on a scale not seen since the global financial crisis as the new supercycle firmly gathers pace.

In total 27 Commodities ranging from the metals, energies to soft commodities have tallied up double to triple digit gains within the in the past year and this is just the beginning.

Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions: