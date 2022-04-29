With global inflation surging at the fastest pace in 41-years, it’s no surprise that Commodities have firmly positioned themselves as the best performing asset class of 2022.
Data released this month, showed Consumer Price Inflation in the U.S soared to a new four-decade high of 8.5% in March – its largest annual increase since December 1981 and a significant jump from the 7.9% Inflation rate reported in February.
After spending the whole of 2021, pushing the narrative that surging inflation was only transitory and nothing to worry about – belatedly now, the Fed has decided to swing into action. At its policy meeting in March, Fed officials announced that they would raise interest rates 'aggressively' this year, setting the economy up for one of its steepest tightening cycles in a quarter of a century.
Just how aggressively the Fed will raise rates could ultimately be determined by the central bank’s favourite measure of inflation – Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data, scheduled for release on Friday.
The reading is expected to top forecasts again for another straight month in a row, which could force the Fed to hike rates by 50 to 75 basis points at their next policy meeting in May.
When inflation accelerates at a red-hot pace, so does the prices of Commodities.
So far this year, 27 Commodities ranging from the metals, energies to soft commodities have tallied up astronomical double to triple digit gains already – And this is just the beginning!
According to Goldman Sachs “we're still only at the first inning of a multi-year, potentially decade-long Commodities Supercycle”.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
