The world economy is facing a build-up in Stagflationary pressures as surging Commodity prices boost inflation and cast a shadow on the global economic recovery from the pandemic.
Everywhere you look, Commodity prices are skyrocketing across the board. Throughout this year, a wide number of Commodities from Copper, Palladium, Iron Ore, Lumber to Uranium have rallied to record breaking highs. Now Natural Gas and Oil Prices have joined them, challenging the view that inflation is transitory.
Oil prices have quadrupled this year and are setting new record highs almost every week.
On Friday, Oil prices crossed $80 a barrel for the first time since November 2014 – taking their gains to over 300% from the 2020 lows.
Goldman Sachs now predicts Oil prices will hit the $90 – $100 a barrel mark by year-end, while Bank of America is convinced the global energy crisis will push Oil prices above $200 a barrel.
Meanwhile, Natural Gas prices have soared more than 8-fold over the past 12 months – climbing over 350% with the benchmark futures contract now trading at the Oil equivalent price of over $230 a barrel.
In total 27 Commodities ranging from the metals, energies to soft commodities have tallied up double to triple digit gains within the in the past year and this is just the beginning.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes as market mood improves
EUR/USD is trading below 1.16 but off the lows as US stocks advance and closed bond markets provide some calm. Concerns about energy costs, disappointing US jobs figures and uncertainty about fiscal policy weighed on sentiment earlier. The ECB's Lane seems reluctant to act to battle inflation.
GBP/USD trades higher amid hawkish BOE comments, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading above 1.36 after BOE officials suggested rate hikes may come soon to battle rising inflation. The EU and the UK are set to clash over the Northern Irish protocol, a lingering Brexit issue.
Gold on pause, but sellers outpace buyers
Gold prices have returned to pre-US Nonfarm Payrolls report levels. US macroeconomic data will likely take centre stage this week. XAU/USD is at risk of falling sharply, 1,748.05 is the immediate support level.
Three reasons why Polygon's MATIC token is targeting $300
MATIC price has been in a consolidation phase for nearly four months, giving rise to a gigantic bullish pattern. As Polygon approaches a breakout point, investors can expect the altcoin to shoot into the stratosphere.
'Xi Thought' and its impact on the corporate West
The Wall Street Journal has reported that ''Chinese President Xi Jinping is zeroing in on the ties that China’s state banks and other financial stalwarts have developed with big private-sector players, expanding his push to curb capitalist forces in the economy.''