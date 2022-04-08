Commodity prices have surged to fresh record highs in recent months as rapidly rising global inflation boosts demand and the Russia-Ukraine war keeps commodity supply off the market.

Earlier this week, U.S Natural Gas prices hit a 13-year high of $6.36/Mbtu and have almost doubled the first quarter of 2022. The spectacular surge in prices has prompted traders to increase bullish calls for prices to soar further and hit $10 by summer.

So far this year, U.S Natural gas prices have skyrocketed more than 65% and are on course for their strongest rally since 2009.

The bullish momentum also split over into other commodities with Aluminium, Copper, Lithium Platinum, Palladium, Uranium, Zinc, Coffee, Wheat and Lumber prices blasting through all-time highs during the same period.

In total 27 Commodities ranging from the metals, energies to soft commodities have tallied up astronomical double to triple digit gains within the first quarter of 2022… And this is just the beginning!

According to Goldman Sachs “we're still only at the first inning of a multi-year, potentially decade-long Commodities Supercycle”.

Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions: