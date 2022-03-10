Across-the-board commodity price declines are supporting risk sentiment more broadly. The biggest rallies in European equity indices since March 2020 are carrying over into Asia but to a more limited extent.
In March 2020, the trigger was unprecedented support from central banks. Very high inflation means that response is less likely today. However, lower vol is a prerequisite for greater risk-taking from active investors that drive a self-sustained rally.
Although the ECB is likely to frame any delay in tapering the APP Thursday in the context of ultimately normalizing monetary policy, expectations for a recovery fund at the March 10-11 emergency summit of EU leaders are building. Such support would be crucial in further stabilizing European equity markets in the near term, absent a positive outcome from Ukraine-Russia negotiations, with their respective foreign ministers due to meet in Turkey.
Meanwhile, CPI inflation is on tonight's docket in the US, where headline and core price pressures are likely to accelerate, possibly forcing the Fed's hand. However, a miss on the core CPI would help support any European fiscal-related risk rally.
Gold
Historically geopolitical risk premium in gold fades reasonably quickly. The differentiator or the unknown at this time is the longer-term impact of higher commodity prices, particularly oil as sanctions on Russia force global supply reconfiguration.
Some CTA sell triggers already came into play -- a remainder that systematic flow can move markets both ways, especially when the active gold investor base sits on the sidelines.
Asia buying has provided reasonably good support on this morning's dip. With no clear short-term technical support levels on the charts, 1970 may be a psychological level to watch. US CPI will have a bigger following in the gold community than normal.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD regains 0.7300 amid cautious optimism
AUD/USD is trading above 0.7300 amid cautious optimism and a broad US dollar rebound. The aussie rallied hard amid a massive risk-on market profile seen Wednesday. Although the Ukraine war is not over yet. Focus shifts to the US CPI.
EUR/USD clings to 1.1050 on pre-ECB caution, US inflation, Ukraine eyed as well
EUR/USD keeps pullback from one-week high inside a tight range. ECB have a tough time rejecting stagflation fears amid firmer oil prices, no change in monetary policy expected. US CPI for February may provide another reason to back Fed’s 0.5% rate hike in March.
Gold juggles around $1,980 ahead of Putin-Zelenskyy peace talks, US CPI
Gold has witnessed a bearish open drive on Thursday, which indicates a carry-forward selling after the risk-on impulse underpinned in the market. The positive undertone is an outcome of a likely ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.
Bitcoin price to revisit Monday’s low as BTC woes multiply
Bitcoin price shows restraint as it approaches a confluence of strong resistance barriers, indicating that the bulls are unable to push through. A rejection here could arrive and crash BTC to levels last seen on March 7.
Has the Ukraine war ended? Premium
Surging commodity prices, which had put the fear of an inflation induced global economic slowdown into markets, collapsed on Wednesday as traders decided the outsized gains since the Russian invasion of Ukraine were ripe for profits.