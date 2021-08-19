Global pressures: Commodity price momentum continues to come down thus reducing inflation pressures (see chart below). Both oil and metal prices stabilized in the past 2- 3 months after rapid increases – and even declined in recent weeks. Bottlenecks in shipping have worsened, though, with freight rates rising and delivery times being very long still. Covid challenges in China have added to this lately.

Inflation expectations: While inflation expectations in markets and among consumers have increased, they are still well anchored in a historical perspective.

US: Core inflation dropped to 4.3% y/y in July from 4.5% in June. The monthly rate declined to 0.3% m/m after hovering around 0.8% m/m for three months. Used cars and furniture were among the items pulling down. Shelter inflation is pushing higher, though and this is likely to continue judging from the relationship with house prices. Wage pressures also continue to rise driven by a shortage of labour. We expect US core inflation to come down in 2022 but remain above 2%, see also Research US – Higher inflation but not spinning out of control due to still well-behaved expectations, 14 June 2021.

Euro: While headline rose to 2.2% y/y in July, core inflation remains low at 0.7% y/y. There is some pipeline pressure on core goods prices from the rise in commodity prices but wage inflation is still low. Inflation expectations should remain moderate and core inflation stay muted in 2022, see also Research Euro Area – Mind the inflation gap, 8 June 2021.

China: Chinese PPI inflation is moving lower now and PMI output prices have declined a lot. CPI inflation remains far below the 3% target at 1.0% y/y. Credit tightening and disappointing economic data points to more downward pressure on commodity prices.

