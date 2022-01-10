Commodity Price Analysis Today 2022: Elliott Wave Analysis; Gold price, Copper, Nickel, Iron Ore, Crude Oil, Natural Gas and US Dollar Index DXY Trading Strategies.
Video Chapters:
00:00 Iron Ore.
03:02 Gold Silver.
07:36 Crude Oil.
11:13 Copper.
15:13 Nickel.
16:00 Natural Gas (Sorry, forgot the Gas chart).
24:34 Dollar Index DXY.
Iron Ore Elliott wave: C Low in place waiting for confirmation, but expect further upside in the near term.
Gold Elliott wave Triangle Pattern Wave C of (E) of 4).
Crude Oil Elliott wave: (v) of c) of B.
Copper Elliott wave Triangle b) of D of (4).
Natural Gas Elliott wave: iv) of 3 of (3).
Dollar Index DXY Elliott wave: (iv) of c).
