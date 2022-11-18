Commodity Futures Market Summary: Elliott Wave Trading Strategies; US Gov Bonds 10 Yr Yields, US Dollar Index DXY, US Spot Gold, Silver, Copper, Lithium, Uranium, Nickel, Crude Oil and Natural Gas.
Commodities Market Summary: The rally for metals appears to be over with nickel and Lithium leading lower with copper following and Gold and silver yet to top, but should.
Video Chapters:
00:00 US Gov Bonds 10 Yr Yields.
01:26 US Dollar Index DXY.
05:05 US Spot Gold.
06:03 US Spot Silver.
08:39 US Copper / Lithium / Uranium / Nickel.
16:29 Crude Oil.
21:44 Natural Gas
