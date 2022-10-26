Commodity Futures Market Summary: Elliott Wave Trading Strategies; US Gov Bonds 10 Yr Yields, US Dollar Index DXY, US Spot Gold, GDX, Silver, Copper, XLE Energy ETF, Crude Oil and Natural Gas.
Commodities Market Summary: As the USD Impulses down off the highs, commodities are support and some in a corrective rallies.
Trading Strategies:Shorting the US Dollar trade is going well. Crude Oil and Natural gas are the next long trade set ups. See Video for the Trade Setup.
Video Chapters
00:00 US Gov Bonds 10 Yr Yields
04:56 US Dollar Index DXY
09:21 GDX Etf. US Spot Gold
10:15 US Spot Silver
13:24 US Copper / Lithium / Uranium / Nickel
20:37 XLE ETF / Crude Oil
28:38 Natural Gas
45:11 Thanks for supporting!
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers towards 1.0000 amid renewed USD weakness
EUR/USD is marching towards parity as the odds of a bigger rate hike by the ECB have strengthened. The risk-on profile has triggered a fresh sell-off in the US dollar across the board. All eyes remain on market sentiment amid a quiet data docket.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.1500 as US dollar resumes downside
GBP/USD is resuming its upbeat momentum towards 1.1500, as the US dollar struggles to find demand amid an improved market mood. Investors shrug off discouraging US tech giants’ earnings, as they remain expectant of UK political stability and new fiscal plan.
Will gold regain hold above 21DMA?
Gold price extends rebound towards 21DMA as US dollar sees fresh selling. Markets remain upbeat despite dismal US earnings, Treasury yields suffer. XAU/USD needs acceptance above 21DMA, with daily RSI still below 50.00.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Non-FOMO levels to accumulate BTC before $22,000
Bitcoin price has shown considerable bullish momentum over the past 24 to 30 hours, which has resulted in a massive rally for many altcoins. This development is likely to continue after a minor pullback.
BOC, BOJ rate decisions this week
The consensus among analysts is that the BoC will raise rates another 75bps, leaving the target rate at 4.0%. The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary policy unchanged when it meets later in the week.