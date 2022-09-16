Commodity Futures Market Summary: Elliott Wave Trading Strategies; US Gov Bonds 10 Yr Yields, US Dollar Index DXY, US Spot Gold, GDX, Silver, Copper, XLE Energy ETF, Crude Oil and Natural Gas.
Market Summary: Stronger Dollar index weaker FX pairs and commodities. Shorting Gold stocks seems one of the better moves. Crude Oil seems like the best next long trade set up.
Expecting the US Gov Bonds 10 Yr. Yields to eventually develop support on 3% and then move higher to 4% and 5% as Primary Wave 1).
Video Chapters:
00:00 US Gov Bonds 10 Yr Yields.
02:42 US Dollar Index DXY.
04:13 GDX ETF / US Spot Gold.
05:38 US Spot Silver.
07:03 US Copper / Lithium / Uranium / Nickel.
12:50 Crude Oil Sector XLE / XOM.
21:26 Natural Gas.
24:59 Thanks for supporting!
