Commodity Futures Market Summary: Elliott Wave Trading Strategies; US Gov Bonds 10 Yr Yields, US Dollar Index DXY, US Spot Gold, GDX, Silver, Copper, XLE Energy ETF, Crude Oil and Natural Gas.

Market Summary: Weaker USD DXY is seeing commodities pop in line with Equities, however I see the pop in equities as a corrective rally, so we also need to be mindful of commodities moving higher as a corrective rally.

The important point is confirming a top in place for the US Dollar DXY - waiting for the five impulse wave lower to help confirm further downside, strengthening other markets, the other point is the August CPI figures coming out shortly.

Expecting the US Gov Bonds 10 Yr. Yields to eventually develop support on 3% and then move higher to 4.

Video chapters:

00:00 US Gov Bonds 10 Yr Yields.

00:46 US Dollar Index DXY.

03:30 GDX ETF / US Spot Gold.

05:42 US Spot Silver.

06:37 Corn / Wheat / US Copper / Lithium / Uranium / Nickel.

17:00 Crude Oil Sector XLE / XOM.

21:32 Natural Gas.

23:57 Thanks for supporting!