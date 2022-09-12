Commodity Futures Market Summary: Elliott Wave Trading Strategies; US Gov Bonds 10 Yr Yields, US Dollar Index DXY, US Spot Gold, GDX, Silver, Copper, XLE Energy ETF, Crude Oil and Natural Gas.
Market Summary: Weaker USD DXY is seeing commodities pop in line with Equities, however I see the pop in equities as a corrective rally, so we also need to be mindful of commodities moving higher as a corrective rally.
The important point is confirming a top in place for the US Dollar DXY - waiting for the five impulse wave lower to help confirm further downside, strengthening other markets, the other point is the August CPI figures coming out shortly.
Expecting the US Gov Bonds 10 Yr. Yields to eventually develop support on 3% and then move higher to 4.
Video chapters:
00:00 US Gov Bonds 10 Yr Yields.
00:46 US Dollar Index DXY.
03:30 GDX ETF / US Spot Gold.
05:42 US Spot Silver.
06:37 Corn / Wheat / US Copper / Lithium / Uranium / Nickel.
17:00 Crude Oil Sector XLE / XOM.
21:32 Natural Gas.
23:57 Thanks for supporting!
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
