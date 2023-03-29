Commodity Futures Market Technical Analysis Elliott Wave and Trading Strategies.
Content: US Bond Yields, Dollar DXY, US Gold, Silver, Copper, Lithium, Nickel, Crude Oil, Natural Gas.
Commodities Market Summary: One of the key points for commodities is the USD DXY as it’s a critical juncture.
Trading Strategies: Oil is still moving into a possible long trade, but still requires three to five days. Gold is also one of the better long trades, however the next long trade setup will require more than a week.
Video chapters
00:00 - US Gov Bonds 10 Yr Yields.
06:04 - US Dollar Index DXY.
11:30 - US Spot Gold.
17:23 - US Spot Silver.
19:41 - US Copper/Lithium/Nickel.
30:44 - Crude Oil
35:04 - Natural Gas.
39:04 - Thanks for watching!
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD halts two-day run-up past 1.0800 on firmer USD, focus on German inflation clues
EUR/USD witnesses headwinds at the weekly top as Euro traders remain cautious ahead of the key German clues. Adding strength to the pullback moves could be firmer yields and a rebound in US Dollar amid mixed sentiment.
GBP/USD rebounds from 1.2320 as USD Index retreats amid risk-on mood
The GBP/USD pair has shown a recovery move after a gradual correction to near 1.2320 in the Asian session. The Cable is aiming to recapture the immediate resistance of 1.2350 as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has retreated after a rebound to near 102.60.
Gold declines towards $1960 as USD rebounds ahead of Core PCE Price Index
Gold price is declining towards $1960.00 as investors are getting anxious ahead of US PCE inflation data. The reputation of Gold as a safe-haven amid US banking jitters has ebbed. On a broader note, Gold price is auctioning in a Symmetrical Triangle chart pattern.
This is how Arbitrum and Optimism are dragging users away from Ethereum
Arbitrum became the highlight of the month as the Layer-2 (L2) blockchain launched its native token, ARB. Since then, the L2 narrative that was once the talking point of 2022 has exploded again.
Market mood improves as banking fears ease
This week, financial markets will focus on key inflation figures from across the globe, speeches by Fed officials, and the US Senate hearings on SVB. Although some normality seems to be returning to markets, this could easily be disrupted by negative news.