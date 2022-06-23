Commodity Futures Market Summary: Elliott Wave Trading Strategies; US Spot Gold, GDX, Silver, Crude Oil, US Dollar Index DXY, Copper, Natural Gas, Nickel, Iron Ore, Uranium and Invesco DB Agriculture Fund EFT (DBA).
Market Summary: Stronger USD is seeing softer commodity prices. Soft commodities corn, wheat, sugar, and soybeans are dragging down the ETF DB Agricultural. Expect a small rally in gold and silver but the main trend is still lower in a larger corrective pattern.
Hard commodities nickel, copper and uranium are under pressure and have further downside. The energy sector crude and natural gas also have further declines to come.
Video chapters
00:00 Dollar Index DXY/ 10 Yr Yields.
2.59 US Spot Gold & GDX ETF.
05:29 US Spot Silver.
06:31 DBA Agriculture Fund ETF CORN/ WHEAT/SOYBEANS/SUGAR.
12:19 Crude Oil.
17:35 Natural Gas.
19:28 Iron Ore.
20:37 Copper / ETF.
21:15 Nickel.
21:59 Uranium ETF.
23:38 Thanks for watching!
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
