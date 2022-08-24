Commodity Futures Market Summary: Elliott Wave Trading Strategies; US Gov Bonds 10 Yr Yields, US Dollar Index DXY, US Spot Gold, GDX, Silver, Copper, XLE Energy ETF, Crude Oil and Natural Gas.
Market Summary: Stronger US dollar weaker commodities, expect the trend for the DXY to trend higher placing more pressure on Gold and Silver. Energy is appearing positive and will be focussed on Natural Gas long trades soon.
Expecting the US Gov Bonds 10 Yr. Yields to eventually develop support on 3% and then move higher to 4%.
Video Chapters:
00:00 US Gov Bonds 10 Yr Yields.
01:06 US Dollar Index DXY GBP EURO.
07:26 GDX ETF / US Spot Gold.
11:43 US Spot Silver.
13:11 US Copper.
15:32 XLE Energy ETF.
17:10 XOM / Crude Oil.
21:05 Natural Gas.
28:26 Thanks for supporting!
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops below 0.6900 amid recession, Fed fears ahead of US data
AUD/USD is trading close to 0.6900, undermined by the ongoing recovery in the US dollar, as risk sentiment remains tepid in Asia this Wednesday. China's worries combined with recession fears and hawkish Fedspeak sap risk ahead of US Durable Goods data.
EUR/USD bears attack 0.9950 ahead of US Durable Goods Orders, Jackson Hole
EUR/USD reverses the previous day’s corrective pullback as it takes offers to renew the intraday low near 0.9950 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The major currency pair portrays the market’s rush towards the US dollar in search of risk safety ahead of top-tier data/events.
Gold corrects to near $1,740 as DXY advances, US Durable Goods Orders eyed
Gold price is going through a corrective mode after failing to sustain above the critical hurdle of $1,750.00. The precious metal has witnessed a short-live correction as the DXY has managed to recover more than half of its entire losses recorded on Tuesday.
MATIC price could double your gains with 2Ps: Patience and Pullback
MATIC price has been on a retracement trail for roughly a week and shows signs that this trend will continue. Patient investors will get a perfect opportunity to long Polygon after a retest of a stable support level.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!