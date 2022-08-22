Commodity Futures Market Summary: Elliott Wave Trading Strategies; US Gov Bonds 10 Yr Yields, US Dollar Index DXY, US Spot Gold, GDX, Silver, Copper, XLE Energy ETF, Crude Oil and Natural Gas.
Market Summary: Stronger US dollar weaker commodities, expect the trend for the DXY to trend higher placing more pressure on Gold and Silver. Energy is holding up well and natural Gas can move higher while Crude sticks to 90.
Expecting the US Gov Bonds 10 Yr. Yields to eventually develop support on 3% and then move higher. I also have a look at the negative count for Energy and precious metals and at what point we need to be careful of a turn lower.
Video Chapters:
00:00 US Gov Bonds 10 Yr Yields.
00:49 US Dollar Index DXY.
05:01 GDX ETF / US Spot Gold.
13:08 US Spot Silver.
14:49 US Copper.
17:30 XLE Energy ETF.
21:55 Crude Oil.
23:06 Natural Gas.
30:31 Thanks for supporting!
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
