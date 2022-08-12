Commodity Futures Market Summary: Elliott Wave Trading Strategies; US Gov Bonds 10 Yr Yields, US Dollar Index DXY, US Spot Gold, GDX, Silver, Copper, XLE Energy ETF,Crude Oil and Natural Gas.
Market Summary: Looking for short term highs for Gold, Silver and Copper. The US Dollar has potential for further downside and the energy sector and commodities have moved higher and could also move higher in line with the stock market for Friday to Tue.
I also take a quick look at all the main US Sectors today.
Video Chapters:
00:00 US Gov Bonds 10 Yr Yields.
02:06 US Dollar Index DXY.
02:06 US Sectors.
03:56 US Spot Gold & GDX ETF.
15:41 US Spot Silver.
16:39 XLE Energy ETF.
16:39 Crude Oil / XOM.
24:38 Natural Gas.
26:52 Copper.
28:45 Thanks for watching!
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
