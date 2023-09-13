Commodities Market Trading Report - Technical Analysis is Elliott Wave and Trading Strategies.
Commodities Summary: Expect the USD DXY to correct at 105, in turn will see gold and silver to do the inverse. Base metals Ore and copper are shaping up for being bullish, but the setup is not there yet, the XME ETF still requires another move lower before buying and Crude Oil will reach 90 dollars and stall into a Wave (2) corrective pattern as will the sector ETF the XLE.
Video chapters
00:00 TLT Bonds. US Gov Bonds 10/5 Yr Yields
03:21 US Dollar Index, DXY
08:47 Precious Metals: Spot Gold / US Spot Silver / XGD
14:16 Base Metals: XME ETF, Iron Ore, Copper.
26:47 Energy: XLE ETF / Crude Oil / Natural Gas
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
AUD/USD drops toward 0.6400 on US CPI day
AUD/USD is approaching 0.6400, having come under fresh selling pressure in the Asian session on Wednesday. The US Dollar is licking its wounds even as markets turn cautious amid rising oil prices and ahead of the key US inflation data.
USD/JPY sits at weekly high above 147.00, US CPI in focus
USD/JPY is trading near 147.50, sitting at weekly highs while filling Monday's bearish opening gap. The BoJ's bond-buying seems to be weighing on the Yen, despite a broadly subdued US Dollar and a tepid risk sentiment. All eyes remain on the US inflation data.
Gold holds ground above $1,910 to retrace the recent losses
Gold price attempts to snap the previous day’s losses, trading higher around $1,910 per troy ounce during the early trading hours of the Asian session on Wednesday. The pair is experiencing an uptick due to the downbeat US Dollar (USD).
Binance.US CEO steps down with exchange shedding 30% of its staff
Binance.US, the subsidiary of Binance.com in the US, has laid off a significant number of its personnel, only weeks after the parent company also lost its high-ranking officers to layoffs and resignations.
Feeling the heat from higher oil prices
Global markets are feeling the heat from higher oil prices and their inflationary implications, as the recent price upswing carries inherent risks to the Fed’s inflation and interest rate outlook.