Commodity Futures Trading: Iron Ore, GDX, Gold, Silver, Nickel, Crude, Oil, Copper, Natural Gas and Dollar Index DXY with Elliott Wave Technical Analysis and Trading strategies.
00:00 Iron Ore.
01:26 Gold GDX NCM Silver.
15:21 Crude Oil.
16:05 Copper.
20:00 Natural Gas.
22:15 Nickel.
23:23 Dollar Index DXY.
27:20 Thanks watching tradinglounge analysis.
Iron Ore Elliott wave: (iii) of v) of C.
Gold Elliott wave: C of (D) Triangle Or i) of (5).
Crude Oil Elliott wave: iii) of 5 of (5).
Copper Elliott wave Triangle Or C of (4).
Natural Gas Elliott wave: (iii) of c) of 4.
Dollar Index DXY Elliott wave: v of c) of 4.
Trading Tip:
"Never, ever argue with your trading system."
