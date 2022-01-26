Commodity Price Analysis Today: Elliott Wave analysis; Gold price, Silver, Copper, Nickel, Iron Ore, Crude Oil, Natural Gas and US Dollar Index DXY Trading Strategies.
Video chapters
00:00 Dollar Index DXY.
02:07 Iron Ore.
05:16 US Spot Gold.
08:36 Silver.
10:04 Crude Oil.
13:43 Copper.
15:14 Nickel.
17:53 Natural Gas.
22:00 Thanks for watching!
Commodity futures overview:
US Dollar Index is now moving higher into Wave (iii) of v).
Copper is slowly completing its large Elliott Wave Triangle. However I have place a buy signal above Wave b).
Long on Nickel, however expect resistance at the Medium Level.
Gold is topping into Wave B and Silver is expected to push up into 25 Medium Level.
Iron Ore Elliott Wave: v of (v) of I).
Dollar Index DXY Elliott Wave (v).
Gold Elliott Wave Triangle Pattern Wave v) of B of (E) of 4).
Crude Oil Elliott Wave 4 of (5).
Copper Elliott Wave Triangle c) of E of (4).
Nickel Elliott Wave c) of 2.
Natural Gas Elliott Wave: (v) of v) of C.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Technical support recalls 1.1300 but bears stay hopeful ahead of Fed
EUR/USD dribbles around 1.1300, following a two-day decline to the five-week low. In doing so, the major currency pair struggles to keep the previous day’s corrective pullback as market players brace for the FOMC meeting.
GBP/USD bulls packing a punch through 1.35 the figure, 1.3580 eyed
GBP/USD bulls look to 1.3580s for the days ahead. Near-term bears are in anticipaiton of a deeper hourly correction.
EUR/USD: Technical support recalls 1.1300 but bears stay hopeful ahead of Fed
EUR/USD dribbles around 1.1300, following a two-day decline to the five-week low. In doing so, the major currency pair struggles to keep the previous day’s corrective pullback as market players brace for the FOMC meeting.
Axie Infinity price not out of the woods yet as AXS slides toward $30
Axie Infinity price continues to face weakness as its downtrend remains intact. AXS could be headed for a 40% plunge following the slice below the lower boundary of the prevailing chart pattern. The bulls will face a stiff hurdle at $67.83 if buying pressure increases.
Fed January Preview: Three possible scenarios for gold Premium
Gold closed the previous two weeks in the positive territory, gaining nearly 2% over the period. The violation of the 200-day SMA attracted technical buyers and retreating US Treasury bond yields provided an additional boost to XAU/USD.