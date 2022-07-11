Commodity Futures Market Summary: Elliott Wave Trading Strategies; US Gov Bonds 10 Yr Yields, US Dollar Index DXY, US Spot Gold, GDX, Silver, Copper, XLE Energy ETF,Crude Oil and Natural Gas
Market Summary: Stronger USD is seeing softer commodity prices.
Video chapters
00:00 US Gov Bonds 10 Yr Yields.
02:16 US Dollar Index DXY.
03:07 US Spot Gold & GDX ETF.
07:56 US Spot Silver.
11:45 XLE Energy ETF.
14:57 Crude Oil.
16:15 Natural Gas.
18:17 Copper.
22:32 Thanks for watching!
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains vulnerable below 1.0150 amid broad USD demand
EUR/USD is consolidating the downside below 1.0150, eyeing the 1.0100 level. The US dollar remains strongly bid amid strong NFP-led aggressive Fed tightening expectations and a downbeat mood. The European gas crisis is likely to keep the euro pressured.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.1950 amid firmer USD, UK politics
GBP/USD is dropping towards 1.1950, undermined by a broadly firmer US dollar and the UK's leadership uncertainty. Rishi Sunak seems to be leading the Conservative Party succession race. The policy divergence and recession fears will also remain in play ahead of Bailey's testimony.
Gold sees downside below $1,740, spotlight is on US Inflation
Gold price is displaying a lackluster performance, downside looks likely as DXY reclaims day’s high. The precious metal is on the verge of witnessing a downside break of the week-old consolidation.
Assessing the risk-reward ratio for this Cardano price setup
Cardano price has been consolidating since the second week of June with no signs of a clear breakout. However, ADA seems to have formed a bullish reversal setup that could be the key to escaping the ranging markets.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!