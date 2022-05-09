Commodity Futures Market Summary: Elliott Wave Trading Strategies; US Spot Gold, GDX, Silver, Crude Oil, US Dollar Index DXY, Copper, Natural Gas, Nickel, Iron Ore, Uranium and Invesco DB Agriculture Fund EFT (DBA).
Market Summary: Crude Oil is looking promising to the upside and we now have the intial long positions in for this trade. Gold has further lows to complete Wave C. Natural Gas is the also a good lon trade. DXY is heading higher.
Video Chapters
00:00 Dollar Index DXY
00:42 DBA Agriculture Fund EFT
03:20 US Spot Gold
07:36 US Silver
08:00 Iron Ore
08:53 Crude Oil
11:19 Copper
12:54 Nickel
13:51 Uranium
14:08 Natural Gas /UNL ETF
16:23 Thanks for watching!
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
